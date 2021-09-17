FROSTBURG — Four different goal scorers combined to lead Mountain Ridge over Williamsport, 4-0, on Thursday.
The Miners dominated play, outshooting Williamsport 21-2 and having 13 more shots on goal, 14-1.
Meredith Munday tallied an unassisted goal at the 29:23 mark of the first half, then Taylor Farris found the back of the net on an assist by Sydney Snyder with 7:41 left before the intermission.
Mountain Ridge, leading 2-0 at halftime, received its first point of the second half via an Isabella Robinson unassisted score with 35:13 remaining. Reese Rizzo tallied a goal four minutes later on an assist from Snyder.
Mountain Ridge (2-2) is at Northern on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Bishop Walsh 5 St. James 1
HAGERSTOWN — Ale Puerto scored four goals, as Bishop Walsh toppled St. James on the road last week.
Jenn Witt added a penalty kick during the second half, and Autumn Hoppert and Adair Perini provided assists. Anna McMillian scored St. James’ lone goal.
Puerto started the scoring at the 27:45 mark of the first half, when Hoppert fed a through ball to her. Puerto scored again a few minutes later on a 25-yard bender.
The Saints got on the board with 5:55 left in the half. They overshot a corner kick into the box, but Lily Cucuzzella fed a ball into the box that found the head of McMillian, who put it in the back of the net.
Leading 2-1 at the half, Bishop Walsh got a goal at the 33:12 mark when Perini assisted a Puerto score. Puerto then split through a pack of three defenders and beat the keeper about five minutes later.
Perini was fouled in the box late in the game, drawing a penalty kick, and Witt calmly converted the chance for a 5-1 win.
Bailee Greise made five saves in goal for the Spartans. BW had six corner kicks, St. James had three. Bishop Walsh outshot the home squad 15-8.
The Spartans are at Southern on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
