FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge’s matchup with Allegany on Monday was a battle between a powerful offense and a smothering defense.
The Miners dominated the possession, and the Campers’ backline rebuffed nearly every service into the box. The one Allegany didn’t deny ended up being the difference.
Offense won out, and with 29:02 left in the game, Sydney Snyder beat Allegany keeper Katie Sterne to give Mountain Ridge a 1-0 victory.
“We always expect a battle with Allegany, no matter how the seasons are going, they play tough against us,” Miners head coach Gene Lescallette said. “The same was true tonight. They fought hard, it was a good fight and it could’ve gone either way.
“With a couple lucky bounces, who knows what might have happened.”
In the contest’s lone tally, Snyder split Allegany center-backs and Potomac State commits Kelsey O’Neal and Emma Cook, leaving only Sterne as the last line of defense to maintain a clean sheet.
But Snyder gave Sterne little chance, burying the ball in the corner for a tie-breaking strike.
Mountain Ridge spent most of the game on ball in Allegany’s half, evident by its 10-1 edge in shots and 6-0 advantage in tries on goal. The Miners had all four of the night’s corners.
“I was hoping it was a matter of time,” Lescallette said. “We did have some good opportunities. I thought we crossed the ball very well today. We didn’t finish, but the crosses were there. They’re working together, the girls worked for each other, and I thought that was great.”
Despite the lack of scoring chances, the Campers’ backs showed why they’re so well-regarded in the area.
Though Mountain Ridge dominated possession, Allegany was like a brick wall in the box. Countless crosses and through balls were intercepted before they could develop into something more dangerous.
“They’re experienced as forwards, we’re experienced in the back, and those two levels went at it all night,” Campers head coach Jim O’Neal said. “There was this little stretch there in the first when they were getting good looks, but other than that I thought our defense did well. We kept it in front of us, and their offense played well.”
Sterne, who is headed to Frostburg State for soccer, finished with five saves on the night.
In a matchup of opposing strengths, you’d much rather be the team with the bulk of the possession. The Campers were up to the challenge Monday, but it’s difficult to score when the ball stays in your half for what felt like the entire game.
Coming into the contest, Allegany wanted to look for counterattack opportunities to generate shots on goal. Those looks were few and far between.
“We worked hard all week on countering up, but it really never developed,” O’Neal said. “That’s just something we’re going to have to take a look at when we play them again next time.
“You’ve got to give them credit, they have great team speed. I thought we were playing a little quick and not connecting passes. I think there were only two segments there we were able to land. That’s something we can work on.”
The Campers’ best look on goal came midway through the first half, when Kelsey O’Neal sent a long throw-in into the box, finding an Allegany head, but the shot was deflected by a Mountain Ridge defender.
After that, Allegany never really threatened again and Mountain Ridge cruised to a one-goal victory.
Allegany takes on Fort Hill at Greenway Avenue Stadium on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Mountain Ridge faces Fort Hill at home on April 6 at 7 p.m.
