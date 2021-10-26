FROSTBURG — Sydney Snyder and Reese Rizzo tallied two goals apiece to lead Mountain Ridge to a regular-season capping 5-3 win over Bishop Walsh on Monday.
BW’s first goal was scored when Ale Puerto took the ball from the center of the field to the outside. Mountain Ridge’s defender challenged her across the field, Puerto then sent a crossing pass across the top of the box to a wide open Autumn Hoppert. Hoppert found the space the Mountain Ridge defender vacated, took one touch and put the ball in the back of the net from 12 yards out with 22:45 left in the first half.
The Miners evened the tally when Taylor Farris beat a defender on the outside and made her way to the end, then played a pass to Claire Raesley. Raesley slid a pass across the top of the box to Rizzo, who hit a floating shot just under the bar with 11:10 on the game clock.
Puerto scored her opening goal when she put home a corner kick that Mountain Ridge’s defense was unable to clear. After the ball bounced around inside the penalty box, Puerto gathered the ball after it caromed off of several people and put it past the Mountain Ridge keeper with 9:08 left before halftime.
The Miners found a second equalizer when Emma Komatz played a ball along the sideline to a streaking Rizzo who beat a defender and took the ball to the end line. She beat another defender and drew the keeper toward the post before sliding a pass to the top of the six-yard box to Meredith Munday, who came in from her outside striker position to put the ball in an empty net as 3:37 remained in the first half.
Puerto found the back of the net again when she took a pass just over the Mountain Ridge side of the field. As the defense retreated, Puerto went around a defender before making another defender miss. As another Mountain Ridge defender closed out, Puerto cut the ball back to beat yet another defender and slide the ball past the Mountain Ridge keeper as she came out with 1:57 left in the first half.
The Miners outscored BW, 3-0, during the second half.
On the Miners opening goal of the second half, Komatz sent a throw-in to Munday, who immediately sent the ball back to Komatz. Komatz fired a shot toward the goal that the BW keeper was unable to handle. Rizzo followed up the ball and put in the net.
Then, Isabella Robison sent a low lining corner kick across the field in front of the goal mouth. As the kick skipped across the turf past several BW, Snyder was there to put the ball in the back of the net to give Mountain Ridge their first lead at 4-3.
The Miners tacked on an insurance goal when Munday took a pass just over half field. She beat a BW midfielder and then beat another defender as she took the ball deep into the corner. Once she reached the end line, Munday sent a pass across the front of the goal along the six-yard box. Snyder volleyed the ball out the air, driving it past the keeper and finding the back of the net to give Mountain Ridge a two-goal lead with 17:00 minutes remaining.
In the last 17:00 minutes, Mountain Ridge’s defense had two big stands on Bishop Walsh corner kicks. Bayleigh Lamberson came up with a huge save in what appeared to be a sure goal for BW. On another attempt, the ball bounced around the box several times before the defense was able to clear the ball away.
Bishop Walsh hosts Mercersburg Academy tomorrow. Mountain Ridge finishes the regular season with an 11-2-1 record. They will host Southern in the 1A West semifinal on Saturday at 8 p.m.
