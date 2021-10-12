FROSTBURG — It was a total team effort for the Mountain Ridge Miners on Monday at Miner Stadium, as seven different goal-scorers combined to send Mountain Ridge over Fort Hill, 8-0.
Meredith Munday was the lone repeat scorer, tallying both the first goal of the first and second halves. Mountain Ridge took a 5-0 lead into halftime and never looked back.
The Miners boasted an impressive 41 shots (31 on goal) compared to just two for the Sentinels. Mountain Ridge had a 4-0 edge in corner kicks.
Lindsey Ternent did her best in goal for Fort Hill making 23 saves. Bayleigh Lamberson and McKenna Swisher required just a save each to combine for the Miner shutout.
After Munday started the scoring on an assist by Reese Rizzo, Kylee Kiddy found the back of the net, assisted by Sydney Snyder, at the 28:51 mark of the opening stanza.
Isabella Robinson pierced the goalmouth two minutes later, assisted by Synder. Snyder got into the scoring action when she made it 4-0 with 8:42 left as Munday hooked up with her for the assist. Emma Komatz tallied the half’s final tally with 4:23 left, assisted by CiCi Cooper.
Munday started the second half with an unassisted strike, followed by a Rizzo score, assisted by Snyder, with 28:01 left. Carli Clise garnered the eighth and final goal, assisted by Kiddy, with 15:34 left.
Fort Hill (1-8) is at Southern tomorrow at 3 p.m. Mountain Ridge (6-2-1) hosts Smithsburg the same day at 7 p.m.
