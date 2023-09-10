FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge beat Brunswick, 3-1, and Boonsboro, 1-0, to win its shootout tournament on Saturday.
In their first game, the Miners (2-0) started fast with a Lexie Simpson goal assisted by Meredith Munday in the 10th minute. Reese Rizzo made it 2-0 with another tally, assisted by Sydney Snyder, 10 minutes later.
Brunswick made it 2-1 Miners at the half when Allison George found the back of the net on an unassisted score.
Simpson found Mountain Ridge's third and final goal when she pierced the goalmouth, assisted by Snyder, in the 14th minute, and the Miners' defense didn't allow a goal the rest of the way.
Mountain Ridge out-shot Brunswick 18-10, and had a 12-8 edge in shots on goal and a 6-2 margin on corner kicks. Taylor Lamberson made seven saves for the Miners, and Brunswick keeper Sydnee Williams made nine stops.
After Brunswick and Boonsboro played to a 1-1 tie in Game 2, Mountain Ridge won the tournament with a one-goal victory over Boonsboro.
Snyder notched the contest's lone score, an unassisted goal in the 25th minute. Mountain Ridge finished with a 12-4 edge in shots, 8-2 in shots on goal and 3-0 on corner kicks.
Lamberson made two stops for the cleansheet. Erika Thompson came up with seven saves for Boonsboro.
Mountain Ridge hosts Southern (1-2-1) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Hampshire 6, Spring Mills 0
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Hampshire continued its assault on the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia early in the season, crushing Spring Mills on Saturday.
Emma Wrye scored two goals, and Della Knight, Jaleigh Dixon and Izzy Blomquist found the back of the net once each. Spring Mills also scored an own goal.
Blomquist and Dixon also had two assists, and Wrye had one.
Hampshire (6-0) is at Washington (8-1) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
