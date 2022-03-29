CUMBERLAND — Mountain Ridge scored seven runs in the second, and the Miners absorbed a late Bishop Walsh rally to win, 10-8, on Tuesday evening.
During Mountain Ridge’s big second inning, Macy Guinn started off the frame with a single, and then Bishop Walsh’s defense let them down.
The Spartans, ranked No. 4 in the first Area Top 5, committed four consecutive errors — they’d go on to commit six in the frame — as Mountain Ridge plated seven unearned runs.
Izzy Kendall notched a solo home run in the third, and Chloe Greise launched a three-run shot in the sixth to pull Bishop Walsh to within 7-4.
However, another BW error allowed Mountain Ridge to tack on an insurance run in the seventh, and Lexi Saeler drove in two more on a double for a 10-4 Miner lead.
Bishop Walsh plated four runs in the final inning on an error, a two-run single by Jennifer Witt and an RBI two-bagger by Greise, but Mountain Ridge pitcher Avery Tipton got the final two outs to secure the win.
In her first start of the season, Tipton allowed eight runs, four earned, on 11 hits in seven innings pitched, striking out seven and walking three. Greise allowed 10 runs, none earned, on eight hits with five Ks and one walk in seven innings to pick up the loss.
Guinn and Sophie Rounds led the Mountain Ridge offense with two hits apiece. Greise went 4 for 4, and Ariana Herrera and Bailee Greise tallied a pair of hits each to pace the BW offense.
Up next, Bishop Walsh (2-1) is at Hancock tomorrow at 4 p.m. Mountain Ridge (1-2) hosts the Averey Bridges Tournament this Saturday.
