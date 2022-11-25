FROSTBURG — The Mountain Ridge football team has taken this season step by step, day by day and game by game.
Tonight, the No. 1 Miners (11-0) hope to add a couple more steps, days and a game to their 2022 campaign, as they look to advance to the second state title game in school history when they host No. 4 Brunswick (9-3). Kickoff at Miner Stadium is 6:30 p.m.
“They are definitely living in the moment,” Mountain Ridge head coach Ryan Patterson said of his kids. “They have taken on that coach’s persona of ‘on to the next one.’ It’s almost like we’ve created a monster.
“We tell the kids they don’t fully grasp how special this is, but they will as they get older. Our coaches have been fortunate enough to play in playoff games during their playing days, so they’ve passed that on to the kids.”
After preparing to play in a monsoon in their playoff opener — a win over Northern in the West Region co-finals — and a blizzard last week when they trounced Bohemia Manor, the Miners are enjoying a semi-normal week of practice with Thanksgiving thrown into the mix.
“Really good week of practice,” Patterson said Thursday morning. “Lot of distractions, of course, but they’re good kinds of distractions. We’ve been trying to have a healthy balance between keeping the kids focused on football but also making sure they have plenty of time to spend with their families. We just concluded practice and kind of on everyone’s mind was Thanksgiving, but it’s hard not to think about football at the same time. These kids love football, thankfully.”
Mountain Ridge advanced last week to the state semifinals for the second time since the school opened its doors in 2007 with a 57-0 win over Bo Manor. Instrumental in that was quarterback Uma Pua’auli, who had a hand in all eight touchdowns.
The senior QB went 7 of 9 for 265 yards and six touchdowns — four went to Jaden Lee on passes of 76, 23, 47 and 70 yards and two on short-yardage shovel passes to Will Patterson — along with three carries for 79 yards, including touchdown runs of 4 and 53 yards.
Along with 100 carries for 1,024 yards and 17 touchdowns, the senior quarterback is 117 of 186 for 1,657 yards, 26 touchdowns and three interceptions.
Pua’auli is now three touchdown passes shy of tying the area record, shared by Mountain Ridge’s Bryce Snyder and Moorefield’s Will Fisher.
According to Baltimore Sports and Life, Pua’auli is three rushing touchdowns shy of becoming the first player in MPSSAA history to throw for 25 touchdowns and run for 20 scores.
“We’re just so blessed,” Patterson said. “I’ve been talking to you for years about the quarterbacks we have in our QB room. It may sound like coachspeak because everyone loves to talk up their players, but just so blessed. Bryce was such a great player. We knew Uma had the abilities Bryce had, and maybe more. He’s so athletic, so determined.
“We just had a two-hour practice and our defense was finishing up. I asked our defensive coordinator how many plays he had left and he said he wanted to end on a good note. Well here comes Uma running down the sideline on scout team offense and he makes a diving catch. He wants to play college football, and he could certainly play at that level at quarterback, wide receiver or defensive back. It’s truly a blessing to have a kid like him. And I have a feeling we’re going to be having these same conversations next year with Will.”
While the Miners have blown the doors off of just about everyone in their path with an average point differential of 37.1, the Railroaders have played in a ton of close games with a 3.6 average point differential.
Brunswick’s last four wins — three playoff victories and a 7-6 win over Catoctin in the regular-season finale — have come by a combined 24 points.
“We feel like we’ve got a pretty good scouring report on them,” Patterson said. “Brunswick has been very courteous in trading film. We’ve seen their last two games, and had both Catoctin films sent to us, so we’ve had a pretty good look at their last four games.
“They are very big up front. Their left tackle is 6-foot-6, 315 pounds, and he’s only a junior. They have a bunch of barrel-chested boys across the front. They just seem to really be built around that line. ... They have a lot of pulling linemen in that offense. It almost reminds you of Wing-T football. We need to line up right all night long. It’s been a fun planning week for our defensive staff.”
The Railroaders last week pulled out a 17-8 win over Forest Park, with tailback Ben Wells leading the way on 23 carries for 136 yards. Quarterback Ethan Houck was 4 of 4 through the air for 43 yards and a touchdown.
“He throws a really nice ball,” Patterson said of Houck. “If we get sucked in on the run too much, they run some really nice RPO as well, so you can’t completely commit to the run.”
Wells is north of 1,500 yards rushing with 16 touchdowns, and Patterson noted wideout Isaiah Herbert as someone the Mountain Ridge defense will need to hone in on.
The Miners’ defense hasn’t yielded more than 16 points all season and has seen a running clock in all but one game this year, allowing 106 points in 11 games (9.6 points per game).
“It all starts with our coordinator Adam (Patterson),” the Miners’ head coach said of his defense. “He has such a great brain. You have a guy who played football at WVU, has the background knowledge to know what’s going on and to gameplan. When I got the idea to contact him about running the defense, it couldn’t have gone better. He pretty much runs it and Jared Kline does a great job assisting him. He does so much legwork on film.
“Our kids are always out there and ready to go. If I had to say one thing about our kids on defense, it’s that they run to the ball so well. Even if they’re supposed to come from an inside-out angle, they usually do. Someone described it to me that they’re like a beehive, like they run around in a hornet’s nest. They love playing defense and find it just as fun as running our offense.”
A win tonight would put the Miners in the state title game next Saturday, Dec. 3, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff against the winner of Fort Hill and Joppatowne.
“We haven’t been challenged much, but I’m expecting to be challenged (tonight),” Patterson said. “Brunswick has three losses on the year. One is to South Carroll, who played in a state title game last year. The second loss was to Middletown, who’s still playing. And the other loss was to Walkersville, who for many years has been a state power.
“Brunswick is going to be a very formidable opponent. We can’t get caught looking forward to next week. If it’s a four-quarter game, we’re going to have to show up (tonight). I don’t get the sense Brunswick is just happy to be here. They’re a physical team that’s going to be ready to rock and roll. We have to come out prepared and rise to the occasion.”
