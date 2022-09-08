FROSTBURG, Md. — Week 1 to Week 2 can oftentimes be where a team sees most of its growth during a high school football season.
Mountain Ridge head coach Ryan Patterson hopes that is the case, as the No. 2 Miners host Frederick County foe Catoctin this evening at Miner Stadium. Kickoff is 6 p.m.
Patterson and the Miners got off to a winning start to the 2022 season last week with a 69-7 home victory over Southern.
In his debut as the starting quarterback, senior Uma Pua’auli completed 82% of his passes (14 of 17) for 210 yards and five touchdowns to go along with four carries for 30 yards and a score.
“Great to see him get off to a fast start, but not surprising to me,” Patterson said. “He’s extremely accurate. His passes were crisp and on the money. There’s always two ends to that though in that you better have kids catching it.
“Will (Patterson) had a big day for us. He’ll play that big role for us at receiver that Uma played last year. He had some really big catches for us, holding onto the ball downfield. Of course, Jaden (Lee) was Jaden and did his thing. We had some other kids that were disappointed with their performance, but we think will step up big for us throughout the season. I look forward to Catoctin trying to take away some of the weapons.”
Patterson and Lee had six catches apiece, with Patterson netting 109 yards and two touchdowns and Lee 74 yards and three TDs.
“I really liked our aggression last week,” Patterson said. “We had so much aggression that we ended up with two big penalties early on and I had to call a timeout to settle things down. I’ve had plenty of years where I’ve had to take a timeout to pump the kids up, so I’d much rather have this where these guys are ready and raring to go.
“They were excited to play in front of the home crowd. The band was here cranking, our home fans were loud as ever, we had a lot of energy. We were really pleased with the energy from our defense, too. We looked really solid defensively, I felt. We’re happy with our decision to go with this 4-2-5. Last week it gave us a lot of different looks. We had a lot of rotations and different packages we could present.”
The lone touchdown the Miners yielded to the Rams was an 82-yard kickoff return for score during the second quarter.
After taking an early 3-0 lead last week thanks to a 34-yard field goal from Connor Crum, Catoctin fell to Boonsboro, 28-3.
Outside of the boot, the Cougars struggled offensively while, despite yielding 28 points, fared a little better on the defensive side of the ball. Catoctin forced eight fumbles, but only recovered two.
“Two things: You see the Boonsboro score and think, ‘Oh boy,’ but Catoctin had some kids out due to COVID,” Patterson noted. “They had a scrimmage that we have on film though. I think they’ll be an improved team this week. They play two quarterbacks. One is their starter and he’s got one hell of an arm, likes to throw the deep ball. They bring another kid in for a little Wildcat look. I heard their best athlete was out due to COVID last week.
“If we mess around, we could easily have our hands full. It looked like on film they were better defensively than offensively. They had a little trouble defending the pass, but they pretty well shut down the run game.”
With the Thursday evening kickoff, the Miners have had one less day to prepare, with Labor Day throwing another wrench into the works; but, Patterson is confident his team will be ready to go.
“We practiced Labor Day morning, but it just feels like all week long we’ve been in a big rush to take care of things,” Patterson said. “It’s not our first Thursday night game, but we think it’s the first one we’ve played the week of Labor Day. Not that I think we’re underprepared, because I don’t think we will be.
“We keep getting nipped with the injury bug. Little things here and there, twisted ankles and stuff, but it’s testing our depth. We think everyone is going to be good to go tomorrow. We didn’t have Landon McAlpine last week, but he’s in the trainer’s room as we speak and we hope he’s going to get cleared, so I think we’ll have him in a limited role. So those little injuries have kind of hurt us a little in our prep. But hopefully, Lord willing, we’ll have everyone back and available for us tomorrow night.”
Tonight’s matchup with the Cougars — the 2019 Class 1A state champions — is the fourth meeting in Mountain Ridge school history. The Miners won in 2007 (33-6) and 2008 (42-16), the first two years after Mountain Ridge opened its doors, and Catoctin won the last meeting in 2019, 44-0.
“I want to see our defense set the edge,” Patterson concluded. “They roll out their QB a good bit and he likes to throw on the run. We’re going to have to cover some long, athletic wide receivers downfield. They have a QB that can extend plays, so we have to be extra cautious of that. Not only do they go from a Spread set to the Wildcat, but they run I formation and Power I. We keep rotating kids through, so all our kids are going to have to know their defensive assignments.
“Offensively, I think we’ll have to spread them out and see what they can take away. I’ll be interested to see if they go with two high safeties to try to take away some of that downfield stuff. I think Week 1 to Week 2 is always the week you have the most growth, so I’m going to be anxious to see if we have the growth that we’re looking for.”
