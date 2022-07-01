FROSTBURG — The Mountain Ridge track teams hosted high school and college hurdlers from eight states for the Team Steve Downhill Hurdling Academy No. 3 this past weekend in Frostburg.
The academy was under the direction of nationally known hurdle coach Steve McGill and staff. High school and college hurdlers from New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina attended the two-day academy.
Local athletes attending were Carolyn and Annabeth Hughes, Ethan Wilt, Mason Rounds and Eli Rafferty (Mountain Ridge); Fort Hill’s Allissa Breeding and Keyser’s Gavin Salesky.
McGill coaches privately from his home base in the Charlotte suburbs, and his former athletes also had a great weekend at the USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Oregon.
Malik Mixon of Georgia finished first in the 110-meter hurdles in the under-20 division with a time 13.28. Josh Brockman of North Carolina did not make the finals but did set an NC State school record of 13.55 in his preliminary race.
Keni Harrison, current world record holder (12.20 100m hurldes), came in first with a time of 12.34 and will compete in the upcoming World Championships in Eugene, Oregon in a few weeks.
