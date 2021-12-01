The game is this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at the Navy Marine Corps Stadium. There is a site map of the stadium attached with parking instructions.
Mountain Ridge High School is the visiting team and will enter gate #6 for parking. The cost of parking is $10.00 per vehicle.
All tickets for the game must be purchased online prior to the event. Ticket prices are $10.00 plus $1.00 service fee. Fans will enter the stadium at the “1953 Pavilion” building.
Tickets can be purchased here: https://gofan.co/app/school/MPSSAA
This game can be watched live on the NFHS Network with a subscription.
Please contact Dave Hobel or Leesa Blank at the school with any questions: (301) 689-3377
