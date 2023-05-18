FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge leads the Maryland Class 1A West regional tennis tournament heading into the finals on Friday.
After play on Thursday at Mountain Ridge High School, the Miners have four points, Allegany three, Southern two and Northern one.
Teams score one point for a semifinal win and three points for finals winners.
In boys singles action, Sean Brady (Allegany) defeated Finnigan Roche (Northern), 6-0, 6-0.
Brady advanced to the semifinals to face Michael Nazelrod from Southern, and Nazelrod won 6-1, 6-3 to advance to the boys singles final to face Mountain Ridge’s Drew Haberlein.
Haberlein defeated Gunner Wilson (Fort Hill) in a tough semifinal 2-6, 7-5, 10-6 in a third-set tiebreaker after splitting the first 2 sets.
The boys singles finals match will start at 12:30 p.m. as Haberlein and Nazelrod will both then be driving to Boonsboro High School to compete in the regional track meet.
All other regional finals will begin at 3:30 p.m. at Mountain Ridge.
In girls singles, Bri Murphy (Mountain Ridge) defeated Jovie Breitfeller (Fort Hill), 6-4, 5-7, 10-5, in a thrilling quarterfinal match. However, Murphy fell in the semifinals 6-4, 7-5 to Julie Blumentrath of Southern.
Blumentrath will face Delaney Meadors of Allegany in the singles final.
Meadors defeated Izzy Knapp in a very tight semifinal match 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4. Knapp sustained an injury in the third-set tiebreaker and couldn’t finish.
In boys doubles, Max Newman and Quinn Cohen (Fort Hill) defeated Brayden Miller and Bryce Roche (Northern), 3-6, 6-2, 10-7.
Newman and Cohen advanced to the semifinals to face Allegany’s Jonathan Nelson and Chazz Imes, and the Camper duo advanced 6-0, 6-2.
They will face Mountain Ridge’s Clemente Diez Lieva and Landon Shaw, who defeated Southern’s team of Shane Sisler and Charlie Buchanon in the semifinals, 6-0, 6-3.
In girls doubles, Mountain Ridge’s Kendall Kirkwood and Eliza Duncan defeated Allegany’s Mia Malamis and Anna Hildebrand, 6-4, 6-1. They will face Northern Garrett’s Abi Weimer and Emma Sheffield in the region final after the Northern duo defeated Fort Hill’s Madison Sites and Aubrey Spangler, 6-2, 6-4.
In mixed doubles, Mountain Ridge’s Marissa Greig and Aiden Pirolozzi defeated Northern’s team of Shelby Mark and Jenson Wilt, 6-2, 6-0. They will face Jordan Fletcher and Noah Marker from Allegany, who defeated Caroline Argabrite and Ben Nazelrod from Southern, 4-6, 6-3, 11-9.
All winners on Friday will advance to the state quarterfinals on Thursday, May 25, at Baker Park in Frederick.
