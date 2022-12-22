Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 3 to 5 inches below 1,000 feet with 5 to 7 inches above 1,000 feet. Ice accumulation around a trace to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...The Allegheny and Potomac Highlands of western Maryland and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 6 PM EST Thursday. Precipitation will most likely begin as snow and sleet between by 7 AM. Precipitation will change to freezing rain this for most areas before ending as a period of rain Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be dangerous due to snow covered and icy roads. The hazardous conditions will impact the this mornings commute and possibly the evening commute along with holiday travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates around 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible, especially this morning through midday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&