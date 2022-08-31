FROSTBURG — A trip to the state championship game was years in the making for the Mountain Ridge football program.
Winning it, as it found out, will require taking that next step, one that head coach Ryan Patterson hopes his returning group is poised to make in 2022.
“I’m proud of where we’re at as a program,” said Patterson, who enters his seventh season as head coach after spending 15 years as an assistant under Roy DeVore.
“I know the work that has gone into this. If I were to say ‘I’ at any point, I’d be very misconstrued because it’s been countless people helping out along the way that have made it easier on me. It’s gotten easier with my coaching staff. Last year, I felt the support of the entire community, from Georges Creek to Mount Savage. It’s nice to win, but the way the community came together has been really special. But the aim now is to keep it there.”
While the Miners didn’t have a big senior class last year, Patterson will have his hands full replacing Offensive Player of the Year quarterback Bryce Snyder, first-team All-Area wideout Nathaniel Washington, first-team All-Area offensive lineman Jacob Wildeson, first-team All-Area defensive back Colin Lowry, and first-team All-Area punter/second-team All-Area kicker Ashton Shimko.
“I’ll tell you what, the on-the-field stuff, I think, will work its way out,” Patterson said. “And the off-the-field type of stuff, the leadership, the chemistry, just the fact that those kids went through so much, I think it it will work itself out, too.”
The big question many in the Mountain Ridge community want to be answered is who will replace Snyder, who is now a dual-sport athlete at Frostburg State.
The man under center — or, in the Miners’ Spread offense, standing a few yards behind — will be Uma Pua’auli (6-foot-1, 175 pounds, Senior).
Pua’auli, featured mostly as a wideout as a junior, hauled in 39 passes for 548 yards as he was named second-team All-Area at receiver.
“I’ll speak right to Uma, who is going to be our quarterback,” Patterson said when talking about replacing the leadership from last year’s team.
“He’s a great athlete and an on-field leader, but he’s not as vocal as we’ve seen with last year’s seniors. So it’s going to be interesting, I hope in a good way. It’s easy to look at a piece of paper, but you don’t know what you have until the ball is flying around, it’s Week 6 and Fort Hill punches us in the mouth, who’s going to be there to step up?”
As a quarterback last year, Pua’auli completed 14 of 16 passes for 155 yards to go along with 16 rushes for 303 yards.
His final pass attempt and completion in 2021 provided some foreshadowing of sorts, as he took an end around on the Miners’ first play from scrimmage in the state title game, rolled right and hit Will Patterson for a 52-yard gain.
The Pua’auli-to-Patterson connection is one coach Patterson hopes will work to great effect in 2022.
“It’s nice to have options,” Patterson said of his quarterback position, where Pua’auli got the starting nod over Will Patterson, who featured at QB during his junior varsity years.
“Uma earned that spot. He had a really nice 7-on-7 season for us. It gave us a really good opportunity to evaluate. We’re excited to see what he can do.
“He has tremendous touch when he throws the ball and I think you’ll see a dual-threat type of quarterback out of him. The word I use is electric. I think he’s going to be one of the most, if not the most, electric player in the area. It’s really easy to work with him and he really studies the game.”
Due to losses at wideout in Washington, Lowry and Shimko, Patterson decided to move 2021 first-team All-Area running back Jaden Lee (5-9, 180, Sr.) to the slot, which Patterson refers to as the H position in Mountain Ridge’s offense.
“We move our H around quite a bit, including in the backfield,” Patterson said of Lee who was third-best in the area in rushing last year with 176 carries for 1,188 yards and 17 touchdowns to go with 37 catches for 417 yards and a pair of scores. “Will we get to a point where we switch him to the backfield? I don’t know yet. Regardless, he will have the ball in his hands quite a few times a game.”
With Lee’s move to wideout, Patterson plans to use a committee at running back, as he described it as mainly a three-member committee.
Perhaps leading the charge will be Conner Guy (5-9, 180, Sr.), who Patterson described as more of slasher.
Joining the backfield from the JV team is Austin Frost (5-6, 145, Jr.), who was featured in the backfield late last year.
“He’s small in stature, but he’s really quick in space and does a nice job with the ball in his hands,” Patterson said. “I think you’ll see him catching the ball out of the backfield a good bit too.”
The third part of the committee is Garrett Michaels (5-8, 165, Jr.), who Patterson described as more of a downhill runner.
Opposite of Lee will be Will Patterson (5-11, 170, Jr.), playing in the Y position in the slot.
“You won’t find a more knowledgeable or well-versed football kid,” Patterson said. “His grandfather was a coach, his dad played at WVU, so he has no choice but to know the ins and outs of football. Will is a big track kid too. Speed-wise, we really look at him to provide team speed for us. We’re going to ask a lot of Will.”
Out wide at the X will be Tyson Shumaker (6-0, 165, Sr.).
“Tyson has really matured in our program,” Patterson said. “He started to show glimpses last year and had a really good offseason. He has lots of speed. You can kind of tell when he gets the ball he can make something happen. He has really sure hands too.”
With the Miners operating with four wideouts “about 90% of the time,” according to Patterson, filling out the group is Landon McAlpine at the Z.
“He’s grown, first of all. He’s every bit of 6-2,” he said. “If we had a tight end in our system, that’s probably where he’d play. But he has really good speed too. He’s done the 7-on-7 stuff, catches the ball naturally. We’re going to deploy him a lot in our screens, but he also has that red zone presence.”
You’re only as good as your depth, and the Miners have loads of it at wideout.
The first one mentioned by Patterson is Xzavier Payton (6-3, 140, Sr.).
“He’s one that looks most like Nathaniel,” Patterson said. “He’s 6-3, very skinny, but athletic and attacks the ball well. He’s going to get snaps at the X. He’ll be a really nice player for us on the exterior.”
Moving up from the JV team is Eli Moore (5-8, 165, Jr.), who will be deployed in the slot after getting some reps late last season on varsity after Patterson called up the sophomores following the JV season.
One of the more raw kids at wideout is Xavier Twyman (5-8, 145, Jr.).
“Those that follow area track will notice him,” Patterson said. “He was usually first in the 200-meter and second behind Fort Hill’s Tavin Willis in the 100-meter. Xavier is raw, but when he gets the ball in his hands, boy is he fast. We think he’ll help us out big time in special teams too.”
Joining the wide receiver group from JV is Andrew Ketterman (6-0, 170, Jr.), who Patterson notes is another track kid expected to add speed on the outside.
Adding more speed inside at the slot is David Miller (5-8, 150, Jr.), along with Aeden Custer (5-7, 125, Sr.) who will likely factor into special teams with his speed, and Patterson notes that Eli Sibley (6-2, 185, So.) could be deployed in a Will Patterson type of role this year as a sophomore, spending much of the season at JV before being called up and making an impact.
“You see how many kids I think we can have touch the ball in any given game, and I think that’s attractive for our program,” Patterson said. “We have some kids who I think if we ran our old offense or a Wing-T, they might not be part of our program. Second, we have a lot of those kids who are juniors, so we have some nice layers to our program right now.”
Half (3) of the Miners’ returning offensive starters from the state title game come along the offensive line, headlined by senior Peyton Miller (6-3, 300), who committed to UMass earlier this month.
“He’s been a fun kid and has such a great personality,” Patterson said of his first-team All-Area lineman. “He was so raw when he came to us and had barely played football before high school. It’s been fun to mold and work with him. He’s got such a unique skill set.
“We don’t get somebody with that skill set very often. He knows all five positions along the O-line. That’s kind of been the challenge for us is to find the right five, but Peyton looks set to be playing at left tackle this year.”
Lining up on the other side of the line will be returning starter Eric Fadley (6-1, 240, Sr.).
“There’s nobody in our program last year that we saw more growth out of,” Patterson said. “Eric didn’t initially start for us. We decided late in the year that we wanted to get bigger. It was a pleasant surprise to see him out there. He’s developed a consistency and I think he’ll be a real nice bookend tackle for us.”
Rounding out the returning starters is Hunter Clise (5-9, 195, Sr.), who will play right guard.
“He’s pound-for-pound the toughest kid we have in our program,” Patterson said. “We joke sometimes as coaches and say he’s a robot. He has that passion for the game too. He’s one of those kids you have to kick out of the weight room. What a great kid to have in our program. He’s going to be a three-year starter for us. I’m very lucky to coach him.”
After starting at center at the JV level, Cooper Lindeman (6-0, 260, Jr.) will make the transition to varsity this year.
“He’s a bigger kid, but he’s very football savvy,” Patterson said. “He does a nice job with his first step. It’s so important for a center. Getting that snap off is one thing, but you also need to be moving while you do it. We’ve had centers who have not been able to move while they snap, but he’s able to do that. For someone who’s going to be chasing linebackers, you need that.
“He wants to be out there as much as anybody. When we started camp, he wasn’t starting, but he went to the coaches and said, ‘Hey, I want to be out there, what can I do?’ That’s one thing I’ve loved about our program is the level of commitment our kids have to getting better. It sounds like a cliche, but we’re witnessing the proof of it right now.”
Left guard is a spot Patterson and his coaching staff haven’t figured out yet, and it might be a spot where it’s a revolving door based on personnel and who they’re going up against.
There’s a deep group not only vying for time at guard, but also elsewhere on the line, starting with Christian Beeman (5-9, 180, Sr.).
“He’s a little undersized,” Patterson said. “We transferred him over from the backfield. He’s a stout 190 or 200, so it’s hard to say he’s undersized, but he’s a little shorter. He moves well, though, but I want to see how he can stack up against a bigger guy.”
Next up is Will Bannon (6-0, 180, Jr.), who Patterson said, based on stature, doesn’t look like a lineman.
“I told you Hunter Clise is our toughest kid, but I’d like to see a fight between him and Will Bannon,” Patterson joked. “Will is just a tough, scrappy kid. When I think of the old crick kids, he’s one of them. Very rugged, tough and gritty.”
Rounding out the immediate depth on the offensive line are Jaden Rosales (6-1, 260, Sr.), Hunter MacDonald (6-0, 185, Sr.) and Jacob Tinsley (5-9, 180, Sr.).
“One of the challenges we’ve had along the offensive and defensive lines is that kids want to play both ways,” Patterson said. “That all sounds good, but we have to stay fresh. We’ve had to pump that into their brains.”
Also listed on the offense are wide receivers Parker Ferraro (6-0 170, Jr.), Landon McAlpine (6-2, 180, Sr.), Carson Bradley (5-9, 180, Sr.), Ashton Floyd (5-7, 120, Jr.) and Noah Blank (5-11, 140, Jr.), running backs Julian Derlunas (5-6, 140, Jr.) and Kayden Athey (5-5, 155, Jr.), and offensive linemen Trey Llewellyn (5-8, 165, Jr.), Noah Jacobs (5-1, 165, Sr.), Brycen Garner (5-11, 245, Sr.) and Dayton Llewellyn (6-0, 285, Jr.).
Defensively, Patterson notes that the Miners may not feature the same defense week-to-week, whether it be due to injuries, progression or the offense the Miners will face.
“We’ll play a lot of 4-2-5, but against, say, Fort Hill, it won’t look much like a four-man front,” he said.
At the defensive end spots will be Miller and McAlpine, with Rosales and Tinsley featuring at the interior line spots.
“I don’t know how much you remember about JV football during the COVID season in the fall and spring, but we only played Fort Hill and we played them four times,” Patterson said. “Will Patterson broke his collarbone in the first game. I don’t want to say it was like putting lambs out to slaughter, but we lost our mojo. Landon McAlpine was always playing hard, but I remember Jacob Tinsley always getting penetration on the line, even down 30-some points. It’s one thing that always stuck with me and one thing I love about Jacob Tinsley.”
Also factoring in along the D-line will be Fadley, Trey Llewellyn, Bannon, Dayton Llewellyn, Lindeman and Garner.
“And I would be remiss if I didn’t mention Noah Jacobs,” Patterson said. “He’s a fan favorite, for sure. He had a sack last Saturday. I want to say it might’ve been a strip sack, the kids also say he recovered the thing. He’s not only a fan favorite, but a team favorite. Guys like that are great for our program.”
Starting at linebacker will be Lee and Clise, who will be a three-year starter on the defensive side of the ball as well.
Rotating in will be Michaels, Athey, Ferraro and Beeman.
Rounding out the defense in the secondary will be Shumaker at corner, Bradley at safety, with Patterson noting he’ll play in the box at times and look like an outside linebacker, Miller at corner, Pua’auli at safety and Will Patterson roaming around as a free safety and the quarterback of the defense.
Providing depth in the secondary are Custer at corner, Payton at free safety, Moore at strong safety, Blank and Twyman at cornerback, Frost and Derlunas at safety, as well as Ketterman, Floyd and Guy in the defensive backfield.
Performing kicking duties will be a mix of McAlpine and Ketterman, with Pua’auli doing the punting.
“Last year was a little bit of a dream coming to fruition,” Patterson said. “The state of this program right now is so healthy. We’ve been working with the Mini Miners and the pee wee leagues. I feel like we have a true program. And if anyone thinks that’s just me, they’re lying to themselves because I have so many people willing to help out.
“But now the real work begins. Can we sustain that success? We’re going to find out.”
Step 1 on the journey for the Miners begins Friday at home against Southern.
