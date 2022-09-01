With nine returning starters from a team that advanced to the Class 1A state semifinals a year ago, Mountain Ridge enters the season as the team to beat.
However, Northern and Allegany return significant production, Hampshire has yet to lose in four games to start the year and Bishop Walsh brings back five starting seniors.
Here’s a breakdown of what to look for in girls soccer this year:
Allegany
Head coach: Adam Sterne
Last year’s record: 10-6-2
Key losses: Ryland Kienhofer (defense), Rachel Bush (defense), Hayleigh Groves (midfield), Jordan Chaney (midfield, team leader in assists with 12 and second in scoring with 10 goals)
Key returners: Lya Smith (center defensive midfielder, Co-Defensive Player of the Year), Maddie Poland (midfield), Adri Meadors (defense), Sam Preaskorn (defense), Olivia Looker (defense, Fort Hill transfer), Shylah Taylor (keeper, 61 saves), Avery Miller (striker, 20 goals)
Coach’s quote: “Our team will have a different look than last year due to the team dynamic. We are young and will rely on changing and adjusting formations as the season goes on to prepare for each opponent. The bench will be asked to step up to play more than in years past.
“We will definitely be a team to watch out for. I am proud of our work ethic in practice and the growth of the returning players as well as the four incoming freshmen. I just need to keep it in perspective that we will make mistakes but it isn’t how you start — it’s how you finish that matters.
“I also look for the area teams competing for the West Regional crown to all be better than last year, so fans should be excited to come out and watch any game played in the area.”
Bishop Walsh
Head coach: Whitey Hoppert
Last year’s record: 13-2
Key losses: Ale Puerto (forward, 2021 Player of the year, now playing at Fairmont State), Jenn Witt (center midfielder)
Key returners: Cathy Cessna (senior midfielder), Arianna Herrera (senior center defender), Autumn Hoppert (junior Forward)
Coach’s quote: “I am feeling anxious about this year’s team. The reason being: We only have 15 on the roster, so we must stay healthy, physically and mentally, in order to be successful. One of the highlights is that we have six seniors, five of those started last year as juniors, so I expect leadership on the field from those five this year. I challenged our defense this year, since it is basically unchanged from last year.”
Fort Hill
Head coach: Dave Neff
Last year’s record: 1-7
Key losses: No seniors last year
Key returners: Carly Bennett (midfielder, second-team All-Area), Becky Mullenax (striker), Paige Self (wing), Trinity Hose (midfielder), Lindsey Ternent (goalkeeper).
Coach’s quote: “This preseason, the team has been working hard to implement new formations and styles of play. They are out to prove themselves as valid competitors. I’d expect to see a very different team on the field this season, one that commands respect and is capable of winning every match.”
Frankfort
Head coach: Chris Brooks
Last year’s record: 7-9
Key losses: Halley Smith, Marié Perdew, Erin Clark, Veronica VanMeter, Leah White
Key additions: Ella Booth, Kendall Kelly, Lara Bittinger
Coach’s quote “It’s had it’s ups and downs. We lost to Hampshire pretty soundly and today we did a lot better (beating Berkeley Springs, 4-1, last week). Did a lot more things right.”
Keyser
Head coach: Dan Dawson
Last year’s record: N/A
Key losses: Abigail Davis (honorable mention All-State), Zoey Braithwaite, Maddy Broadwater
Key returners: Morgan Pratt (senior fullback), Hadley Courtney (sophomore goalkeeper), Rylee Staggs (senior forward), Abigail Del Signore (sophomore midfielder)
Coach’s quote: “We want to be a whole lot more competitive in our league. Our second goal is to get past our first one or two sectional games this year. ... We can be a really competitive soccer team, but we really have to work at it.”
Hampshire
Head coach: Troy Crane
Last year’s record: 10-8
Key losses: Jocelyn Dixon, Taylor Kirk, Cam Downs, Hailey Evans, Kaelyn Knight
Key returners: Izzy Blomquist (junior forward), Hannah Ault (senior midfielder), Dani Buckler (senior back/midfielder), Nevaeh Church (sophomore midfielder), Jaleigh Dixon (sophomore forward)
Coach’s quote: “We’re still really young. I feel like if we get through our section, we have a legitimate shot at making it to states this year. You never know what might happen. ... We still have a lot of improvements we can make over the year.”
Mountain Ridge
Head coach: Todd Snyder
Last year’s record: 13-3-1
Key losses: Allysen Miller (All-Area and All-WestMac defender) Haley Llewellyn (mid)
Key returners: Sydney Snyder (fwd/mid, Area Offensive Player of the Year, WestMac Player of the Year, first-team All Area, first-team All WestMac, 20 goals and 14 assists), Bayleigh Lamberson (Goalkeeper of the Year, first-team All-Area, first-team All-WestMac, 71 saves, 11 goals allowed, 87% save%), Reese Rizzo (mid/forward, first-team All-Area, first-team All-WestMac, 12 goals and two assists), Meredith Munday (forward/mid, eight goals and three assists), Izzy Robison (midfielder, first-team All-Area, second-team All-WestMac, five goals, and four assists), CiCi Cooper (midfielder, second-team All-Area, one goal and two assists), Emma Komatz (defense/midfielder, All-Area honorable mention and second-team All-WestMac), Lexia Simpson (defense), Paige Pirolozzi (defense)
Coach’s quote: “We return the majority of the team from last year’s state semifinalist team (nine starters). However, we have to build upon that momentum we created and continue to work hard each and every day in practice. There are several teams in our region that will be big hurdles for us. We need to stay focused each and every time out in order to have that opportunity again this year. I hope with our returning experience and the leadership I’m seeing in practice, the girls can make a run again this year.”
Northern
Head coach: Gregg Hostetler
Last season’s record: 10-3
Key Losses: Kylee Barnes (captain, emotional leader, holding midfielder)
Key Returners: Emma Hostetler (All-area and All-WestMAC sophomore striker, areas second leading goal scorer from last season with 22 goals in only 13 games), Kaylee Bowser (second-team All-Area and All-WestMAC center back), Isabella Yoder (honorable mention All-Area and second-team All-WestMAC sophomore center back), McKenzie Upole (second-team All-WestMAC sophomore midfielder), Lydia Nelson (junior midfielder and team leader).
Coach’s quote: “Despite having what was surely the youngest team in the area last season, starting 6 freshmen and 2 sophomores, we enjoyed a very successful 10-3 regular season. This year we hope to build upon our success and use the experience we gained to continue to grow. If we can avoid injuries, I look for us to continue to develop and make some noise in the area. I’m just blessed to be able to coach these girls.”
Southern
Head coach: Mike Warne
Assistant coach: Kevin Artice
Last year’s record: 3-11
Key losses: Keyara Rhodes, Jayden Sisler, and Lillian Argabrite (all were four-year starters)
Key returners: Seniors Bayleigh Hawk (goalkeeper), Madelynn Artice (defense), Maggie Nickel (2021 Co-Defensive Player of the Year), Natalie Warne (midfield)
Coach’s quote: “We are looking forward to working with a great bunch of girls and parents this season, and are very proud of the work the girls have put in to this point.”
