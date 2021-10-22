FROSTBURG — Kendall Kirkwood and Avery Tipton put in double-double performances, leading Mountain Ridge to a 3-0 win over Keyser on Thursday night in high school volleyball action.
Kirkwood fell just shy of a triple-double, leading the way with 11 digs, 10 kills, seven service points, three aces and two blocks. Tipton tacked on 14 assists, 10 digs and four service points.
The Miners won the first set comfortably, 25-11, before taking the match in a sweep, 25-16 and 25-17.
Mia DeCarlo almost hit the double-double mark for Mountain Ridge, recording 11 service points, nine kills, six aces and four digs. Kaitlyn Simpson tacked on nine assists, six service points and four blocks, and Eliza Duncan had seven service points and two digs.
For Keyser, Kaelyn Kesner led with seven assists, four digs and a pair of kills, Maddie Rhodes added six service points, three digs and two kills, and Summer Reid had four kills.
The Golden Tornado swept the junior varsity match, 25-13 and 25-19.
Mountain Ridge (8-5) travels to Allegany on Monday. Keyser (9-6) plays at Hampshire on Monday.
Northern 3, Southern 0
OAKLAND — Northern overcame a seven-point deficit in the first set, coming back to win the set and sweeping Southern on Thursday evening to close out the regular season on a high.
Despite their deficit, the Huskies collected a 10-point win, 25-15, in the first set before dispatching the Rams in the next two, 25-9 and 25-8.
Ady Taylor led the way with an all-around performance of 16 assists, seven digs, seven aces and two kills. Michaela Brenneman added six kills, five aces, two digs and one assist, and Madison Seese tacked on seven kills, four digs, four aces and two blocks.
Kierra Wilson and Alexia Wolf reached double figures for Southern. Wilson had 11 digs, four assists and an ace, while Wolf finished with 12 digs and four kills.
The Huskies swept the junior varsity match, 25-20 and 25-22. Katie Allen led with 13 assists and five digs, Natalie Reed added six kills and three aces, and Lily Chambers had six kills. For the Rams, Madison Wolf had eight digs, three assists and an ace, and Callie Pudlak tallied seven digs, five kills and one ace.
Southern travels to Lighthouse Christian Academy on Monday, while Northern waits to see who its playoff opponent will be.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.