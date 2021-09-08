FROSTBURG — Will Stark and Evan Cook scored two goals apiece, as Mountain Ridge blasted Southern, 5-0, Tuesday in their season-opener on Senior Night.
Mason Reed accounted for the Miners other goal, with Brady Gray, Sam Rose, Will Haberlein and Reed tallying the assists. Reed assisted on two scores.
Mountain Ridge outshot Southern, 22-2, and had a 7-0 edge in corner kicks. Keeper Eathan Ashenfelter was only tasked with making two saves for the shutout.
Southern goalkeepers Noah Beakes made four saves and Brycen Harvey stopped seven shots.
Shortly after the Miners honored their nine seniors before the game, Stark got his squad out to an early edge. Gray fed Stark for a goal and a 1-0 lead with 38:48 left in the opening half.
After Reed scored on an assist by Rose 10 minutes later, Stark struck pay-dirt again, this time on a well-placed corner by Reed.
Cook accounted for Mountain Ridge’s final goal of the first half assisted by Haberlein with just under three minutes left before the intermission. Cook scored again for the Miners’ loan second-half goal, this time on an assist by Reed with 7:10 left in the contest.
In the junior varsity game, Mountain Ridge beat Southern, 6-0.
Kevin Wagner led the way with three goals and two assists. Jordan Wengerd, Blaine Austin and Sean Strawderman had one goal each.
Southern goalkeeper Blake Smith made 12 saves for the visiting Rams.
The Miners (1-0) play in the Mountain Ridge Shootout on Saturday, beginning with a bout against Brunswick at noon and a nightcap against Clear Spring at 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.