FROSTBURG — If a team like Mountain Ridge gets 13 corner kicks, it is bound to capitalize sooner or later.
Two of those corner kicks resulted in goals on Tuesday night at Miner Stadium, with Charlie Simpson netting a hat trick and leading the Miners to a 3-1 win over Southern in the season opener for the Miners.
"Wasn't a great outing tonight, but it's our first game of the season so we're trying to work things out," said Mountain Ridge head coach Tim Nightengale. "Pretty disconnected in the first half. We lost our cool a little bit. We've been working on that, trying to keep our heads and control what we can control. I thought the second half was better. We had some nice combinations through the middle of the field.
"We're still trying to find that finishing in the final third, but Charlie Simpson is going to be a dynamite player. He's a sophomore and put three in the net. He's working really hard. He's just a blue-collar worker and he's getting his earn from what he puts in."
Mountain Ridge, a program that prides itself on set-piece execution, needed just one to turn it into a goal, as Will Haberlein took a corner kick on the left side in the opening three minutes. Haberlein's in-swinger found the head of Simpson at the back post for the opener at 38:30.
"We practice those every day," said Simpson, whose team took 13 corner kicks, including 10 in the second half. "We've got those down now."
Although the Miners finished with eight shot attempts and three shots on goal over the opening 40 minutes, they held a 1-0 lead at the break after Southern came into the game as the half went on and controlled play at times.
"I thought we responded well to a tough week last week," said Southern head coach Jonathan Price. "We didn't have our best week at practice. We challenged the boys last night. The seniors stepped up and they were engaged. Let's see where it takes us."
The Rams' first scoring chance nearly came with just under seven minutes to go in the opening half when Kyle Rhodes played a near-perfect pass to Tommy Scott in behind the Mountain Ridge defense, but Miners goalkeeper Brycen Ritchie came out to collect.
"Kyle is our leader," Price said. "Kyle was everywhere. He was aggressive, he was in every tackle, he was winning balls. The one thing Kyle has done as he's gotten older is he's learned to trust his teammates because he's got skilled guys around him. Kyle is becoming a complete player. Colleges have been noticing it."
"You've got kids who have ball skills like that, are quick and have good feet, can deliver the ball," Nightengale said of Rhodes. "They're dangerous. We're trying to have our guys make sure they're aware of those players and limit their touches. If we can limit their touches and take those playmakers out of the equation, then you eliminate their opportunities to score."
The next chance Scott had, he made the most of it, to say the least. In the opening five minutes of the second half, Scott barreled his way down the right side and fired a frozen rope from distance that found the top left corner to tie the game at 1-1 at 35:35.
Mountain Ridge didn't allow momentum to completely shift, however, as Simpson answered 42 seconds later with his second goal after winning the ball in the box and ripping a low curling shot into the back of the net.
The Miners had a grip on the horns and didn't allow the Rams to get back into the game from there, with Simpson icing the game with his third goal with 4:44 to play off yet another corner kick. The set piece from right of goal found Sean Strawderman at the back post, with Strawderman heading to Simpson in the mouth of goal, where the sophomore forward found the back of the net.
"We came out hot. We came out on fire, so that got our intensity up," Simpson said. "They played a physical game, but we kept our heads. We bounced back in the second half, put a couple goals in."
Mountain Ridge led in shot attempts (15-4), shots on goal (5-1) and corner kicks (13-1).
"We have a couple set pieces we're working on, trying to finish them off," Nightengale said. "We got our first corner kick and we put it in the back of the net, so we worked that one to perfection. But we'll add things as we work through the season. But the boys are working.
"Southern's got some nice players. Jon Price does a good job with that team and they've got some nice players. They've got some good pieces to build a quality team for this season, so they're going to be dangerous."
The Rams (0-3) play Garrett County rival Northern Wednesday night before playing Bishop Walsh on Monday, followed by Allegany on Thursday.
Mountain Ridge (1-0) hosts the Mountain Ridge Shootout on Saturday, playing Brunswick at noon and Boonsboro at 8 p.m.
"Brunswick is the returning 1A state champ," Nightengale said. "They're coming back with most of their players back, so it's going to be a great test for our guys. It's going to be a physical game. Down in Frederick County, they play physical ball. All those kids play club ball together from Brunswick, so it'll be a great challenge for us.
"We're excited. Having the Shootout here for years now and it's always a great day. Playing two games in one day at your home place, how much better can that be?"
