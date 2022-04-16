Mountain Ridge placed two players on the All-Area first team, and eight different teams were represented across both squads.
On the first team, Mountain Ridge guard Nathaniel Washington and forward Peyton Miller made the cut. Allegany guard Caiden Chorpenning, Fort Hill guard Anthony Burns, Keyser guard Noah Broadwater and Southern guard Gabe Hebb filled out the top squad.
Six players were named to the first team due to a three-way tie for the final two spots.
Area coaches submitted nominations, and a ballot was compiled and distributed for the final vote. Eleven coaches submitted nominations, and 10 returned ballots.
The second team was led by Mountain Ridge guard Amare Kennedy, who narrowly missed the first team. Kellen Hinebaugh of Northern, Chazz Imes of Allegany, Dawson Price of East Hardy, and Easton Shanholtz of Hampshire also slotted on the squad.
Isaac Upole was voted Player of the Year.
First Team Nathaniel Washington, Mountain Ridge
A senior leader, Washington made his presence known with his athleticism and skill, but he always played within the offense.
On the other end of the floor, the point guard excelled at using his length and jumping ability as the chaser in Mountain Ridge’s 1-3-1 zone, a defense that gave area teams fits this year.
The Miners finished with an area-best 18-4 record with the help of the three-headed monster of Washington, Kennedy and Miller.
Washington was Mountain Ridge’s leading scorer, averaging 15.5 points per game — the fourth-highest mark in the area — and he was first locally in assists and steals at 4.1 and 3.5 a night, respectively.
“Nate was kind of like the leader of our team, he took charge of the team,” Mountain Ridge head coach Dave Hobel said. “All the players in our program bought into what we asked them to do.
“He helped every player out on the team whether they were somebody that was playing all the time or not a lot. Even when things weren’t going well, he’d be positive and encouraging.
“Some games he’d score points, other games he’d hardly score. He did whatever it took to win the game.”
Gabe Hebb, Southern
From Allegany County’s top point guard to the pride of Garrett County, Hebb was a key cog on a Southern team that garnered back-to-back road upsets over Allegany and Mountain Ridge in the playoffs to win the West Region I title.
An explosive driver, Hebb was second in the area in scoring with 16.1 points an outing and third in assists at four a contest. He wasn’t afraid to do the dirty work either, pulling down 5.5 rebounds a night.
“Gabe had a great senior year,” Southern head coach Tom Bosley said. “He had been a backup as a sophomore. His senior year, he could get to the hole against anyone, whether they had more height or not.
“Not a great shooter, but a very good penetrator. He was also a good defender. He could defend point guards or people that were as tall 6’ 3”, it didn’t matter. He didn’t want to let people score on him.”
Anthony Burns, Fort Hill
Burns may have been the area’s best shooter during the 2021-22 season.
The Fort Hill junior sunk an area-best 53 3-pointers, seven more than Jenson Fields (Hampshire) and Justin Teets (East Hardy), who were second locally. Burns’ 2.41 3-pointers a game were also an area-best mark.
In a season of instability for Fort Hill, Burns ended up third in the area in scoring with 15.9 points a night, and he made 71.4% of his attempts from the charity stripe.
“Anthony, I think if you saw him play his freshman year to his junior year, he improved tremendously as a basketball player,” Fort Hill head coach Thad Burner said. “He took on a leadership role. He’s also a great student-athlete.
“His ability to improve his shot and his ball-handling. Obviously, we had some difficulties throughout the year, but Anthony did his best to try to hold the team together.
“Shooters, when they get hot, they’re tough to stop. Throughout the year, Anthony tried to diversify his game, get to the paint and get to the foul line, and I think he did that.”
Caiden Chorpenning, Allegany
A matchup nightmare, Chorpenning could seemingly get anywhere he wanted to on the floor, being too big for most guards and too fast for most forwards to handle.
The junior took a significant step at the varsity level from the freshman that last graced the hardwood before the pandemic started two seasons ago, scoring 12.6 points (ninth-best locally) and pulling down 6.8 boards (eighth) a night to help guide Allegany to a 16-5 mark.
Against Clear Spring, Chorpenning poured on a game-high 27 points to fuel a lopsided Campers win, and he had 23 in a road blowout at Southern.
“I think the big thing is his work ethic with basketball,” Allegany head coach Tedd Eirich said. “He puts a lot of time into it. It’s the only sport he plays.
“He wants to improve every aspect of his game. At the beginning of the season, I was on him to get better at defense and rebounding. As the season wore on, he got better at both of those things. I knew he could score and shoot, but there’s more to basketball than that.”
Peyton Miller, Mountain Ridge
Speaking of difficult matchups, Miller was the biggest player on Mountain Ridge, but he was also one of its best shooters.
Teams found that out in a hurry when they tried to fall back in a zone. At Hampshire, the junior made four straight 3s in the first quarter, and he buried three in a row to start at Keyser.
For the season, Miller was eighth locally in scoring at 14 a game and seventh in rebounding at seven per contest.
“Peyton, he was a unique player,” Hobel said. “People see his size, and you think he should play inside, but Peyton could play in and out. When teams would go to a zone, we’d put him outside as a guard, and he was one of our best shooters.
“He has nice moves around the basket, he could finish with either hand. .. A very skilled offensive player.”
Noah Broadwater, Keyser
Keyser has made it a trend for guards that play bigger than their size dating back to Ryan Shoemaker, who was first-team All-Area as a senior in 2020.
Broadwater fits that mold, playing larger than his 5-foot-7 stature to be the lone underclassman to make the first team. For the season, Broadwater averaged 14.1 points (seventh-best in the area), 3.8 assists (fourth) and 2.5 steals (fifth) a contest.
“He went through a lot as a child with a lot of setbacks, and he overcame those,” Keyser head coach Johnny Haines, Jr. said. “His drive and demeanor stand out. ... We have him for two more years; he has a very bright future ahead of him.
“He played most of the game and never wanted to come out, gave 110% every single play.”
Second Team Amare Kennedy, Mountain Ridge
No team in the area had a better guard tandem than Mountain Ridge, with Kennedy and Washington hooking up to become a near-unstoppable force.
Kennedy was as unselfish as they come, scoring an efficient 11.8 points a contest (13th in the area), a total that could’ve been greater had he played on a worse team or forced his shot.
The senior was also sixth in the area in assists per game at 3.6 and third in steals with three a night.
“Amare, he was very similar to Nathaniel, they worked very well together,” Hobel said. “They fed off each other. He actually could have shot the ball a lot more, but he was one of those players that would make sure everyone got shots. He’d pass up open shots because he was such a team player.
“He could rebound and he could play defense, those were his strengths.”
Kellen Hinebaugh, Northern
The leading scorer on a fun Northern team that looked to get up and down the floor, Hinebaugh put his athletic ability on full display this year.
The junior forward gave the area a taste of what’s to come, scoring 12.2 points (11th in the area), 6.7 rebounds (ninth), and 2.5 steals (fifth) a game. His 70.4% from the foul line was the ninth-highest mark locally.
“He’s probably the most athletic kid in the program,” Northern interim head coach Ron Opel said. “Definitely a lot of untapped potential there, but he’s a hard worker. He has the size and ability to get in there and get rebounds.
“We don’t have a lot of size, so a kid with that kind of athleticism, the rebounds that he can provide for us really makes up for a lot of those deficiencies.”
Chazz Imes, Allegany
On any given night, anyone on Allegany could beat you, and when Imes was on he was no exception.
He scored 21 second-half points to lead the Campers over Southern, 57-54, at home during the regular season, hitting clutch free throws late to secure the win. Imes was better than anyone in the area at the foul line, making 54 of 65 attempts (83.1%), the best mark locally.
Imes — who scored 11.8 points per game during the year — was also unconscious in a key non-conference win over a solid Boonsboro squad with 16 first-half points.
The junior’s absence proved fatal for Allegany, as the Campers fell to Southern in the region semis with Imes out of the line-up.
“Chazz loves basketball,” Eirich said. “He’s just one of the best shooters that I saw in the area this year. He’s just a kid that’s going to keep working harder. ... I know he’ll be somewhere shooting all summer long. Looking to the future for both of these guys (Chorpenning and Imes).”
“It was just a kick in the gut to not have him for the last game of the season. I think that’s going to be in his brain all summer long to be bigger, stronger and quicker.”
Dawson Price, East Hardy
Price’s gridiron exploits are well known throughout the region, but the junior forward made his mark on the hardwood, too.
Price, a two-time All-Area first-team receiver who racked up more than 1,200 receiving yards this year, was dominant in the lane for the Cougars. His 14.7 points a game were the fifth-most in the area, and his 7.7 rebounds per game were fourth-best.
“He’s so selfless,” East Hardy head coach Chris Hahn said. “He’s the biggest, strongest kid on the court, and most of our offense goes through him. He just wants to win. He doesn’t have to be a 30-point scorer for us, and he could be that, but he doesn’t care as long as we’re competing and winning.
“He leads us in rebounding, he leads us in scoring. His overall physical presence is something that teams have to deal with. Every night he has to deal with a double team.
“I’ve had a lot of talent come through that didn’t work hard, and that’s not Dawson. He has the talent and a great work ethic.”
Easton Shanholtz, Hampshire
The future is bright for post play in the area, as Shanholtz makes it three junior forwards to slot on the second team.
Shanholtz was the tallest player locally at 6-foot-6, and he had a knack for navigating the traffic in the lane and getting to the basket. For the year, Shanholtz averaged 10.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.
One of the forward’s most memorable games of the season came in a thrilling 58-57 win over Fort Hill in overtime when he scored a game-high 23 points.
“His court presence, his offense, he’s just a natural scorer,” Hampshire head coach Dan Alkire said. “He’s someone who eats, sleeps and breathes basketball. Whether it’s AAU, travel, camps he’s always trying to be better.
“He’s a leader that we’re going to look more to going into next year to produce on offense.”
Honorable Mentions
Owen Seifarth (Allegany); Bryce Schadt (Fort Hill); Jenson Fields, Zack Hill (Hampshire); Cam Layton (Frankfort); Jeff Eyler (Northern); Bumby Vanmeter, Slade Saville (Petersburg); Devin Gaither (Union).
