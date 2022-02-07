CUMBERLAND — Mountain Ridge finished with the best area record and, in turn, fielded an area-best five players on the 2021 boys soccer All-Area first team.
Leading the Miners is Dr. Raul Felipa Offensive Player of the Year winner Mason Reed and Eathan Ashenfelter, co-recipient of the Joe Rowan Defensive Player of the Year award. Joining Reed and Ashenfelter on the first team are Tanner Lohnas, Sam Rose and Bradyn Speir.
Allegany, Calvary and Fort Hill have three players apiece, with all three fielding an award-winner on the first team.
Blake Powell, who shared Defensive Player of the Year honors with Ashenfelter, Nathaniel Klemm and Caedon Wallace are Allegany’s representatives.
Joining the first team from Calvary is Edward C. Finzel Player of the Year winner Isaac Scritchfield, Jordan Franklin and Luke Reed.
For the Sentinels, Dave Searles Goalkeeper of the Year winner Jacob Tichnell, Connor Hipp and Logan Mullery are on the first team.
Bishop Walsh has two players on the first team in Will Lapid and Matt Russo, while Southern’s Kyle Rhodes rounds out the first team.
Representing the second team are Allegany’s Mason Salvadge, Bishop Walsh’s Kaden Burkett, Calvary’s Conner Gordon, Fort Hill’s Alex Steele, Hampshire’s Colin Hott, Keyser’s Seth Earnest, Mountain Ridge’s Evan Cook and Southern’s Jake Mullins.
Players named honorable mention are Demetrius Hilton, of Allegany, Gianluca Greco, of Bishop Walsh, Eli Leith, of Calvary, Kolton Whorton, of Fort Hill, Walker Barclay, of Mountain Ridge, and Aiden Schwab, of Southern.
The individual awards and All-Area teams were decided at a meeting of area head coaches last year. Selections were then sent to the Cumberland Times-News by each team’s respective head coach. Frankfort and Northern did not submit selections. Writeups on the individual award winners appeared in January editions of the Times-News.
Tanner Lohnas
Lohnas, a senior captain, was a key link in the chain to the Miners’ offensive output, tallying 10 goals and six assists.
“Tanner is a very competitive player and he came to practice every day and worked hard at getting better,” said Mountain Ridge head coach Tim Nightengale. “He was a dangerous threat from the forward position. He could score using either foot and was a relentless attacker. He formed a dynamic scoring duo with Mason Reed as this year’s team ranked second all-time with most goals scored (63) only behind the 2011 team (69).”
Lohnas was also named first-team All-WestMAC (Western Maryland Athletic Conference), where he was the second-leading scorer in the conference behind Mason Reed. In eight conference games, Lohnas recorded eight goals and three assists, including a hat trick against Northern.
Lohnas was selected by his teammates as the winner of Mountain Ridge’s Offensive Player of the Year award.
Sam Rose
Rose, a junior, played the sweeper role in Mountain Ridge’s strong defensive unit that posted 10 shutouts and yielded just 33 shots in 16 games for the 14-2 Miners.
“Sam is a shutdown defender who plays hard every game and is tough to beat,” Nightingale said. “He has good speed and solid ball skills to thwart an opponent’s attack. He improved throughout the season and one of the biggest improvements was being able to play a ball back upfield to initiate a counter instead of just kicking the ball out of bounds. Sam has been a three-year varsity player and we’re excited to have Sam back for another season.”
Rose was also named second-team All-WestMAC and was voted by his cohorts as the recipient of Mountain Ridge’s co-Defensive Player of the Year award.
Bradyn Speir
Speir, a senior, was the utility man in the Miners’ defense, filling in wherever his strengths could best be utilized. He played primarily as an outside defender, according to Nightengale, but played stopper and sweeper as well.
Bradyn played primarily an outside defender role this season but moved to central stopper or sweeper when needed.
“He contained the outside threats using his focus on the ball and his speed and skill to stop the attack,” Nightengale said. “Bradyn contributed greatly to the strength of one of the top defenses in the area. He was a very strong aerial player, winning many balls played into the box. He also was one of our target set piece players due to this strength.
“Bradyn had a great attitude all season. He sustained a concussion and stayed positive during it while out for several games. He came back from it like he hadn’t missed a game. Bradyn was strongly conditioned as he played 80 minutes during most games.”
Nathaniel Klemm
Klemm, a senior and four-year starter at Allegany, played a crucial part in the Campers making their second state tournament appearance in school history and first since 2015
“He was well known in the area for his ball skills and dribbling ability that enabled him to work through multiple defenders and create chances for his teammates,” said Allegany head coach Mark Lechliter. “This reputation led many teams we faced this season to man-mark him, and several times double-mark him. With his ability to keep the ball close to his feet, he still was able to move the ball and dribble past his markers.
“He played a crucial role as a midfielder for Allegany with his great touch on the ball whether it be out of the air or on the dribble. His impact for the team did not come with numbers that can be seen in the statistic columns, but was evident in his leadership on the field and in the locker room.”
Klemm scored twice in conference play and was named second-team All-WestMAC. He was also named first-team All-City.
Off the soccer field, Klemm carries a 3.68 GPA in the classroom. He also participated in track for two years at Allegany and was on FCA travel team for two years.
Caedon Wallace
Wallace, only a sophomore, made quite the impact during his first full season with the Campers after his freshman campaign was postponed and cut short due to the pandemic.
Wallace, a two-year starter, was 14th in area scoring with nine goals and a pair of assists for 20 points and a 1.18 points-per-game average in 17 games played.
“The coaching staff had high hopes for Caedon coming into his sophomore season knowing his abilities and potential on the field,” said Lechliter. “Caedon proved to be a versatile player that began the season playing attacking midfielder for the team based on his ability to possess the ball and create chances for the players up top. With his ability to find the back of the net, Caedon soon found his place as both a striker and outside wing. Caedon’s presence as a striker created many chances for teammates, due to him being marked closely as our top goal scorer.”
The sophomore is in exclusive company as one of four area players to be named first-team on the All-Area, All-WestMAC and All-City squads.
Wallace averaged a goal every other game in conference play, tallying four goals in WestMAC play, which was tied for fourth-best in the conference. He also tallied an assist in WestMAC action to finish sixth in conference scoring.
Wallace tied for second in City League goalscoring and was third in points with three goals in four City games.
Off the field, Caedon carries a 3.88 GPA in the classroom, plays club soccer with AVID Wolfpack and plays on the Allegany baseball team.
Jordan Franklin
Franklin’s first-team nomination adds to his already-lengthy list of honors during his high school career.
“Jordan was our tone-setter and enforcer in the midfield,” said Calvary head coach Wes Reed. “He was great at delivering balls in the box on long set plays. He plays with great intensity and passion.”
Franklin, who played in 16 of Calvary’s 26 games, tallied three goals and six assists for the high-octane Eagles’ offense.
Franklin, a senior, was named first-team All-MDCC (Mason-Dixon Christian Conference) in 2020 and 2021, MDCC All-Tournament team as a junior and senior, and Maryland Christian Schools Tournament All-Tournament team in 2020.
Franklin, who holds a 3.5 GPA, has played soccer abroad in Portual, Spain and Columbia over the past few years during the offseason.
Luke Reed
Reed, a junior, was second in the area in scoring for a Calvary offense that tallied the most goals of all area teams.
Reed thrived at winning the ball in the air and tallied 30 goals and 18 assists, trailing only teammate Scritchfield in area scoring.
“Luke is our offensive quarterback on the pitch,” said Wes Reed. “He created a lot of our attack into the offensive end. Plays strong in the mid-field with both feet. He is also a product of many years of travel club soccer in the offseason.”
Reed delivered when the Eagles needed him most, winning back-to-back MDCC tournament MVPs.
Reed, who carries a 4.0 GPA, made MDCC first team each of the past two years and was second team as a freshman in 2019.
Connor Hipp
Hipp, a four-year varsity player, was the focal point of the Fort Hill offense and a force to be reckoned with around the area.
“We played Connor in a midfield role to start the season and he struggled a little to put the ball in the back of the net,” said Fort Hill head coach Zach Steckman. “We made the switch and put him at his natural striker position against Keyser. He scored within a minute and a half and added another later in that game during a 3-0 victory. From that point on, he was our guy up top and he produced, playing a big role in our late-season success.”
From the Keyser game through the end of the season, he scored 14 of his team-leading 15 goals during an 11-game stretch. Hipp’s 15 goals and five assists for 35 points for a 2.19 points-per-game average was eighth-best in the area.
The Sentinels scored 26 goals on the year — Hipp contributed with a goal or assist on 76.9% of them.
“He showed up in many of our big games,” Steckman added. “When we were struggling as a team to score at the beginning of the year, his move to striker was a big part in our four-game win streak. He put two in the back of the net against Keyser. He scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win against Northern. He scored a hat trick against Hampshire in a 4-0 win. He scored a rocket against Allegany in Homecoming to help build our lead, and he scored two second-half goals against BW (after being down 0-1) to clinch at least a share of the City title.
“In our first playoff game, Northern played solid defense for the bulk of the game. Connor was finally able to break through for two goals of his own, and he assisted another, helping us win our first-round playoff game 3-0. Without Connor Hipp, we would’ve struggled mightily on offense.”
Hipp joins Wallace, Powell and Tichnell as the four area players named first-team on the All-Area, All-WestMAC and All-City squads.
Hipp, who carries a 4.5 GPA and runs cross country during soccer season, was fourth in conference scoring with a 1.25 average on four goals and two assists. In City League action, Hipp averaged 1.75 points per game with three goals and one assist.
Logan Mullery
Mullery, a four-year varsity starter, took on a new venture in 2021, playing a position he’d never played before: defense.
“Logan was the anchor of the Sentinel defense this season after starting for three years and playing well in a midfield role,” said Steckman. “Coming into the season, due to team needs, Logan was forced into a defensive midfield role. Due to an early-season injury to the Sentinels’ starting centerback, they were forced to make the tough decision and put Logan at that centerback position.
“He was a natural and it almost couldn’t have gone better for us as a team. He played the ball well in the air, winning many 50/50 balls. His positioning in many situations was perfect, and his ability to see the field and direct the formation was the best I had ever witnessed from Logan.”
Despite playing in the back, Mullery led the Sentinels in assists with eight. He was also named second-team All-WestMAC and first-team All-City.
“His work rate increased, his pace was almost unbeatable, he was always prepared to mark the opposing team’s best player and he was ready to distribute out of the back to start a counter-attack,” said Steckman. “Much of our team’s success started with our ability to defend, and Logan was the anchor that held us down and the player that we counted on back there all season.”
Mullery, who holds a 4.3 GPA, also plays basketball and track & field.
Will Lapid
Lapid caps off a Bishop Walsh campaign that saw him finish as the third-leading scorer in the area with 25 goals and 11 assists.
Lapid’s 61 points is made even more impressive considering he played as a central midfielder. He led the Spartans in scoring, accounting for 65% of the team’s scoring and recording a goal or assist in 15 of BW’s 19 games.
“Will was the team leader on the field and at practice,” said Bishop Walsh head coach Donnie Dunn. “He could be counted on to make the correct decisions, he has the ability to place passes on target and is able to shoot with accuracy with either foot. He is an unselfish player and often gave up shots to make a pass. He continues to excel at the game, as he plays year-round.”
Lapid, who took most of BW’s free kicks and penalty kicks, finished tops in City League scoring, en route to a first-team All-City honor. In City League action, Lapid tallied four goals and one assist for nine points and a 2.25 average and was named first-team All-City.
Lapid also scored twice in the championship game of the Rowan Invitational State Tournament, in which he was named Most Valuable Player.
“It is no surprise to see what an incredible player Will has become,” said Dunn. “His work ethic and maturity at practice are second to none, and he brings everybody else’s level up.
“He is a student of the game and he truly loves playing it, which is emphasized in our program. He has been an excellent role model to our younger players.”
Lapid, who has a 3.66 GPA, plays club soccer for FC Alliance in Morgantown, West Virginia, and plays golf and tennis with the Spartans.
Matt Russo
Russo, a junior, was one of Bishop Walsh’s most consistent players throughout the season. An exceptional ball-handler, he started every game and was fourth on the team in scoring average at 0.53 with three goals and four assists for 10 points.
“Matt is a very good winger and he is always getting better,” Dunn said. “He is tricky with the ball, shoots with both feet very well, and his delivery has become phenomenal. He’s a great kid, and we are excited to see how he continues growing into a leadership role with us next year.”
Russo recorded one goal and one assist in four City games for a 0.75 points average and sixth in City League scoring.
“The staff was impressed with how Matt looked from day one of practice this year,” Dunn said, “which is a testament to the hard work he puts in during the offseason with his club.”
Russo, who plays club soccer for Liverpool based in Hagerstown, also plays tennis at BW and holds a 3.56 GPA.
Kyle Rhodes
Rhodes burst onto the scene with Southern in 2021 to finish as the sixth-leading scorer in the area with a 2.39 points-per-game average. In 13 games played, he tallied 12 goals and seven assists for 31 points for the 7-7-1 Rams.
“The kid’s got great vision,” said Southern head coach Jonathan Price. “He’s a true number 10. He’s the engine that makes us go as far as pure soccer talent. He was lethal anywhere in the offensive third, whether it be his ability to find the back of the net or pick out a pass that finds a teammate that scores.”
In WestMAC play, Rhodes was the conference’s third-best player on a points-per-game average at 2.00 with 16 points on six goals and four assists. His conference play led to him being named first-team All-WestMAC
“Just pure skill,” Price said of how he’d describe Rhodes as a player. “He’s a kid that just loves the game.”
Rhodes possesses plenty of great qualities, but perhaps the one Price likes the most at the moment is the fact that Rhodes is just a junior.
“Him being a junior excites me,” said Price. “He’s going to play at the next level somewhere.”
Key to Rhodes’ development is his involvement as a player with AVID Soccer Club.
