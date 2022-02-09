CUMBERLAND, Md. — Mountain Ridge finished Western Maryland Athletic Conference play undefeated at 8-0, winning the conference title and placing three players on the All-WestMAC first team.
Two of the Miners’ nominees won individual awards, with Mason Reed winning the Dr. Raul Felipa Offensive Player of the Year award and Eathan Ashenfelter named co-recipient of the Joe Rowan Defensive Player of the Year award. Mountain Ridge’s third representative on the first team is Tanner Lohnas, who headlined five first-team All-Area selections for the Miners.
Allegany, Fort Hill and Southern placed two players each on the All-WestMAC first team. Northern did not submit selections.
Representing Allegany on the first team is co-winner of the Joe Rowan Defensive Player of the Year, Blake Powell, and first-team All-Area member Caedon Wallace.
Fort Hill nominated Jacob Tichnell, winner of the Dave Searles Goalkeeper of the Year award, and Connor Hipp, who was on the All-Area first team.
Southern features Kyle Rhodes, a first-team All-Area member, and Aiden Schwab.
The second team features Allegany’s Nathaniel Klemm, Fort Hill’s Logan Mullery, Mountain Ridge’s Sam Rose, and Southern’s Jake Mullins and Evan Sisler.
Named honorable mention are Mason Salvadge, of Allegany; Nicoli Candler, of Fort Hill; Evan Cook, of Mountain Ridge; and Logan Turner and Quentin Wood, both of Southern.
The individual awards and All-Area teams were decided at a meeting of area head coaches last year. Selections were then sent to the Cumberland Times-News by each team’s respective head coach. Write ups on the individual award winners appeared in January editions of the Times-News. First-team All-Area members were featured in a separate story in Monday’s edition.
Aiden Schwab
Schwab was the motor that kept Southern rolling in 2021, using his tremendous range to cover the field and providing a reliable secondary scoring option with Rhodes.
“You’re talking about a huge motor,” Southern head coach Jonathan Price described Schwab. “Funnily enough, he’s a kid who didn’t understand at first just how good he was at soccer. He’s probably the hardest worker as I’ve ever had as far as leadership by example.”
Schwab tied for fourth in conference scoring with 1.25 points-per-game on five goals for 10 points in eight games played.
“He just outworks everybody,” Price said. “He doesn’t say much unless he was frustrated. But he held everybody to a higher standard. He helped the young guys come into the team and get acclimated and made sure they knew what I expected of them.”
On the season, Schwab was just outside the top 10 in area scoring, placing 12th in points average at 1.47 with 22 points (10 goals and two assists) in 15 games played.
