BEL AIR — For Mountain Ridge to bookend its state tournament run with a banner, it’ll have to topple the state’s best.
Williamsport, holding a state-record 15 championships across 1A and 2A, swept South Carroll in the semifinals to set up a date with the Miners for the title today at Harford Community College at 5 p.m.
The Wildcats (17-2), who most recently won the 2A crown in 2018, are likely the best squad Mountain Ridge (13-6) has played this season, or at least on paper. The Miners have shown throughout the postseason that games aren’t played on paper.
“I expect them to play hard and play our best,” Mountain Ridge head coach Valery Broadwater said of her team. “That’s why you play the game in sports because you never know what the outcome’s gonna be. I’ve seen weird things happen in sports in the 30 years that I’ve been coaching.
“We’re gonna go out and give it our best shot and see what happens.”
In the No. 7 Miners’ semifinal affair, they pulled away from No. 3 Bohemia Manor (17-3), 25-19, 18-25, 25-17, 25-22. Ella Snyder led the way with a triple-double at 18 service points, 13 digs and 11 kills, adding six aces and two assists.
Kendall Kirkwood accounted for 10 digs, eight service points, eight kills and a trio of aces. Mia DeCarlo tallied 12 kills, eight service points, six digs and two aces. Avery Tipton assisted a team-best 19 dimes with six digs, three kills and an ace. Kaitlyn Simpson finished with 14 assists, six digs and an ace.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 4 Williamsport swept No. 8 South Carroll (10-8), 25-9, 25-22, 25-8.
The Wildcats boast a lineup of seven seniors, notably Mackenzie Pryor and Reagan Morris, who were on the varsity roster as freshmen when the Washington County powerhouse won the state title in 2018.
Pryor notched 16 kills and six digs in the victory over Carroll County’s finest, and Morris tallied 10 kills and had three aces. Setter Berkley Simmons garnered an impressive 35 assists. Everly Harsh accounted for a team-high 14 digs.
Because the Williamsport vs. South Carroll matchup took place prior to the Miners’ semifinal bout at Harford Community College, Broadwater and the team were able to scout the competition up close.
“We watched them the first game, we got here a little early tonight,” Broadwater said after beating Bohemia Manor Tuesday. “We have some game film that we’ve been watching. They’re a tough team, a very good team.
“From player to player, probably they have a little more experience than us. Position for position, I’d say it’s a toss-up.”
Williamsport has been tested just twice all season. Of the Wildcats’ 17 wins, 14 were 3-0 sweeps and three were 3-1 routs. The only two teams to beat them were 3A North Hagerstown and Catoctin.
While the loss to Catoctin was an upset, North Hagerstown (18-1) put together an undefeated regular season and lost a heartbreaker in the Final Four Tuesday to Reservoir.
In Williamsport’s quarterfinal sweep of Dunbar, it lost just five points all match, winning 25-0, 25-3, 25-2.
The Wildcats have five 2A state titles and 10 in 1A. Their most dominant stretch came between 2002-05 when they won four straight in 1A.
Though Mountain Ridge, which opened in 2007, doesn’t have any state tournament history, since-consolidated Mount Savage won state championships in 1979, 1982, 1983 and 1997.
Mount Savage and Williamsport do have some volleyball history, with the Washington County school a frequent Region I obstacle for Western Maryland after Williamsport dropped down from Class B to Class C in 1987.
Mountain Ridge is trying to become the first Area school since Fort Hill in 2013 to win an MPSSAA volleyball title. The Sentinels also won the 1950 and 1954 crowns.
The Northern Huskies won the 1985 title. Southern fell in the 2006 championship game, and Allegany was runner-up in 1998 and 1999.
In West Virginia, Frankfort was Class AA/A runner-up in 1995 and 1996 and again in Class AA in 2009. East Hardy won the 2016 Class A title and was second in 2020.
