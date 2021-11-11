HURLOCK — Mountain Ridge, fresh off their thrilling five-set victory over Fort Hill, will play North Dorchester at North Dorchester High School this evening at 5 p.m. in the Maryland Class 1A quarterfinal of the volleyball tournament.
The Miners, at 9-6, are the seventh seed while the 13-2 Eagles are seeded second.
The winner will play the winner between Bohemia Manor and the Academy for College and Career Exploration out of Baltimore on Monday or Tuesday in the semifinal and the championship match will be held Wednesday or Thursday evening at 5 or 7:30 p.m.
