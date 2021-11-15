Tickets for tonight’s volleyball game against Bohemia Manor High School and Friday’s football game against Forest Park High School will need to be purchased online.
The online site is GoFan.com.
Volleyball tickets are $10 with a $1 service fee. Football tickets are $6 with a $1 service fee.
Gates will open Friday night at 5 p.m. Staff members at the gate will redeem your ticket. Again, go to GoFan.com to purchase tickets for these games.
Contact Dave Hobel or Leesa Blank at the school at 301-689-3377 if you have any questions or need assistance.
