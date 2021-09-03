FROSTBURG — The pandemic season was good to the Mountain Ridge Miners. They beat Fort Hill for the first time in school history. They gutted out a pair of wins over Allegany. They even took their Air Raid offense to the next level.
Today, however, the Miners are 0-0 — and those are words from head coach Ryan Patterson himself.
“We feel like we did create a buzz during the offseason. I couldn’t go anywhere that someone didn’t stop me and ask about the Fort Hill game,” Patterson said. “I thought that would create a situation where kids would be lining up at my door to play. There definitely was a buzz. It did carry over, however, it’s been a fine line to walk.
“But we’ve told our kids we’re 0-0. We haven’t beat Fort Hill, we haven’t beat Alco. Our first scrimmage against Spring Mills, I didn’t like it. We were kind of sloppy. But we had a much better scrimmage against Boonsboro, who’s going to be one of the best 1A West teams. I think the point got across though. We can’t just show up.”
The Miners return numerous key players at the skill positions on offense, where depth in those departments is necessary under Patterson’s Air Raid attack.
Patterson has two quarterbacks with proven experience that they can run the offense, including returning starter Bryce Snyder (6-foot-2, 210 pounds, senior).
“He has been to every camp he could get to,” Patterson said. “He has continued to work on his strength and conditioning. He was on a travel, like an AAU, 7-on-7 team, so even some of the typical things that we’ve been able to do competition-wise with 7-on-7 weren’t a go locally this year. We were able to have him continue to develop by getting out there and doing these things.”
In four games during the fall/spring split season, Snyder was 43 of 82 for 605 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions. His most impressive performance came in the Miners’ spring opener, a 28-14 win over the Campers, when he went 14 of 19 for 162 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
“We’re on him pretty hard too,” said Patterson. “I told him there’s no such thing as superstar treatment in our program. He continues to show his leadership characteristics. There’s plenty of things he can work on. It’s easy to be really good in an area where not many throw the ball, but we don’t ever want him to rest.”
Uma Pua’auli (6-0, 175, Jr.), who will be featured elsewhere in the offense, is the backup QB.
“He brings an athletic presence,” Patterson said. “He may have a better touch on the ball. We don’t miss much when we get him in there. He’s a nice backup to have, absolutely. He’s really gotten bigger. Lots of strength and conditioning. He’s a young man, not the little boy that was in there before.”
Although Pua’auli didn’t light up the stat sheet when he was called upon to fill in for an injured Snyder during the Miners’ final game in the spring, Pua’auli put the team in position to win during the second half. He went 6 for 11 through the air for 24 yards, but Ashton Shimko (5-10, 180, Sr.) nailed a pair of fourth-quarter field goals to defeat Allegany, 13-10.
Shimko is a lot more than a kicker for Patterson’s team. He had a 51-yard touchdown catch to extend the Miners’ lead in the third quarter of their 27-20 win over Fort Hill.
This year, Shimko is expected to be part of a running-back-by-committee approach to Patterson’s run game, who lost Jeff McKenzie to graduation.
That RBBC approach expects to include Shimko and Jaden Lee (5-9, 185, Jr.) behind starter Connor Guy (5-9, 185, Jr.).
“Our one returning starter that we had to replace is Jeff McKenzie — what a leader he was,” Patterson said. McKenzie is now playing football at Frostburg State.
“We kind of knew going into, it was going to be RBBC. It’ll start with Connor Guy. We call him the red-haired (Troy) Polamalu. He’ll be our starter, also subbed out with Jaden Lee. We’re going to try to move him around. We want to put the ball in Jaden’s hands.”
As with any passing offense, there has to be someone on the other end to catch it. Fortunately for Patterson, he has a plethora of kids to pick from.
Nathaniel Washington (6-2, 165, Sr.) and Colin Lowry (5-11, 185, Sr.) will start at the Miners’ X and Z positions — the wide receivers on the outside.
“He was on Bryce’s 7-on-7 team over the summer,” Patterson said of Washington. “He’s a playmaker for us. He can take the top off. He’s got the length and can stretch the field. He’s much more of a consistent player for us than last year.
“Colin is more of a possession-type receiver. He does a lot of the dirty work, blocking in the screen and run game. We’re going to try to work the ball into his hands to keep things more balanced.”
Moving into the slot, Lee will be on one side at the H and Pua’auli on the other at the Y position.
“I think he has the opportunity to be the most dynamic player in the area,” Patterson said of Lee. “I call him our Swiss Army knife. He can work in the return game. He’s pretty close to the same size he was in the spring, but he’s worked on his strength. He had some plays in the Boonsboro game that the whole sideline was excited about. He had their whole secondary in knots. He’s got things you can’t teach.”
Patterson continued about Pua’auli’s versatility, saying, “He’s one of our faster kids we have now. He’s really grown up. We don’t hesitate to get the ball in his hands either. He’s a really solid runner. He probably has the best hands on our team. He plays shortstop on the baseball team, and even there you can see how good he is with his hands. It’s just so natural.”
Shimko is also expected to see time out of the slot after essentially forcing Patterson’s hand with his play in the offense last season.
“He could be the fastest kid we have,” said Patterson. “We had practiced him, knowing he had some solid receiving skills that we wanted to tap into. Right before the Fort Hill game, we found out Washington couldn’t play, so that thrust Shimko into playing. He was ready to go.
“Now he’s much more willing to embrace that role. He knows he’s part of our offense. He played a great, great linebacker for us in the Boonsboro scrimmage. He’ll do whatever it takes for us to win.”
Landon McAlpine (6-0, 170, Jr.) will also see targets on the outside as wideout as Patterson looks to use his height to the Miners’ advantage.
Silas Pilcher (5-9, 150, Sr.) can play both roles as a wideout, with Patterson lauding his quickness, as is the case with Tyler Ray (5-10, 160, Sr.). “When we need to make a play, we get the ball in his hands,” Patterson said of Ray.
Tyson Shumaker (5-10, 160, Jr.) and Carson Bradley (5-8, 150, Jr.) are also expected to see time at wide receiver.
Mountain Ridge’s wide receiver play starts from an unexpected place: A former quarterback. Kaden McElhenny, the Miners’ wide receivers coach, is a 2018 graduate of Mountain Ridge and former QB under Patterson.
“We have a wide receiver coach that knows what he’s doing,” Patterson said. “Kaden McElhenny has done a great job with these wide receivers. We’ve done a bunch of clinics. He’s picked up all sorts of things for these kids to do. It starts with alignment. They have to know where to settle down in zone, how to set up a defender when running a crossing route. There’s just so many technical aspects that I don’t think many staff can account for, we’re just fortunate to have that capability.”
At one point this season, the Miners will have all five offensive linemen from last season’s team in the starting lineup. For now, they’ll have three returning starters on the line.
Peyton Miller (6-3, 265, Jr.) will start at left tackle protecting Snyder’s blind side.
“Peyton Miller has a strong look from the University of Maryland,” said Patterson, “and I think they’re going to offer him. He’s only gotten bigger and faster and stronger, he’s got unlimited potential. He’s still in his second full season of playing football.
“Maryland really likes him, but he’s had limited film. That’s what got him on the radar. I spoke with Ron Zook, they invited him down and he recruits our area. We get down there and they put him in drills, they called us up to (head coach Mike) Locksley’s office and said, ‘In all fairness, we just need to see some more film.’ They like him as an interior guy. Nevertheless, he’ll be anchoring guys on the left side for us.”
At some point, Jacob Wildeson (6-3, 230, Sr.) will be starting across from him at right tackle, but Wildeson is dealing with an injury for the time being.
Eric Faidley (6-2, 285, Jr.) will fill in at right tackle with Wildeson out.
“He brings great size,” said Patterson. “He’s getting better every day. We’ll use him in there with the starters. The first team reps will only make him better down the road.”
Brycen Garner (5-11, 250, Jr.) will also get reps at tackle.
The other injured member of the Miners’ offensive line is Jaden Rosales (6-1, 260, Jr.) who started at left guard last season.
“He will come back at some point,” Patterson said. “Not only is his physician team bringing him back slow, but we are too. That’ll only help our depth. It could be as early as the Week 2 Catoctin game, but we’re still pulling back on the reigns. He’s doing all the individual drills, but limiting his contact.”
Starting in place of Rosales will be Hunter MacDonald (5-10, 180, Jr.).
“He played JV two years ago, didn’t play as a sophomore, then came back out as a junior,” Patterson saidd. “He’s a strong kid. Big weight room kid. He took that year off, so he’s learning as he goes, but I think he’s got everything figured out there. He’s got pretty good length for an interior lineman.”
Hunter Clise (5-9, 205, Jr.) returns to start at right guard.
“Also a linebacker, he will do very good there,” Patterson said. “There’s something about being a guard and linebacker that I really like. We want our guards reading linebackers. He played running back when he was younger too. I think he’s really coming into his own now.”
Christian Beeman (5-9, 180, Jr.) will also see time at guard while Rosales is out.
Between the two guards at center will be Lyle Baker (5-11, 200, Sr.).
“It’s always nice when you have a super smart center,” Patterson said. “He can communicate things. He can move his feet. If you ever forget what things looked like a few years ago, that snap sometimes, everyone’s trying the Shotgun stuff, but if you can’t get the snap back there it really turns into a nightmare. Having Lyle back, he’s had some success there for us before. He’s really progressed since last year too.”
Patterson and the Miners are running a 5-2 defense this year, something he has wanted to run for a long time.
“It’s funny because my cousin Adam is our defensive coordinator and when he first came on our staff, I was telling him this is what I wanted to run,” said Ryan Patterson. “I can carry my own on the defensive side of the ball, but I still feel like I know more about offense. But my cousin Adam knows a lot more about defense. He knows football in and out. He’s a coach’s son. My uncle was head coach at Beall before Roy (DeVore) was.
“I loved the 5-2, then saw Catoctin run it. He didn’t like it at first. He wanted to run this or that. It worked out for us last year. The more he played around with it, the better it worked out for us, I think. It gives us a little more flexibility that you can’t get in a 6-2 or 4-4. I think it’s our permanent defense until somebody exposes it.”
The Miners will use a rotation of guys at nose guard to start the season while Rosales is out, and the same strategy will be deployed at defensive tackle with Wildeson out.
Miller and MacDonald should see a sizeable chunk of time at nose guard, with Camren Kifer (6-1, 210, Sr.) getting some work in there.
“Size-wise, he’s got a little more of what we’re looking for,” Patterson said of Kifer. “Those tall guys have a tendency to pop up.”
At defensive tackle will be Garner, Faidley and Noah Richards (5-3, 150, Jr.).
“We love rotating our defensive line,” said Patterson. “They’re all going to get to play. They’re all different. Faidley has size, he’s more of a plug-type kid. Garner and Richards will stunt a little bit more to see if we can’t cause a little havoc from there.”
Once Rosales and Wildeson return, starters on the interior defensive line will be Miller and Wildeson at defensive tackle with Rosales in between at nose guard.
“I feel bad for Jacob because he’s so quiet and doesn’t get a bunch of notoriety,” Patterson said of Wildeson. “Governor Hogan was in town in the spring and we could take some football players with us and I wanted to take Jacob with me. He’s a good player, but he’s a great human. Defensively, he causes so much commotion. In the Fort Hill game, he had the strip-sack that turned the game for us.”
On the outside of the defensive line, Beeman and Lee will start at defensive end. McApline, Guy and even Snyder will see time at defensive end as well.
“We’ll let him play there in some situations. He looks really good in practice and people keep coming to me … I don’t know where this notion came from where the QB can’t play defense. We’re not going to go ridiculous with it. My idea is to play him on the right side to keep it away from his throwing shoulder. But he’s a solid pass rusher too.”
Baker and Clise will start behind the linemen at linebacker.
“He has a nose for the ball, made a ton of tackles in the spring,” said Patterson about Clise. “He brings such a strong presence. He has instinctual football IQ type of stuff. He played running back coming through, so he has the athleticism to do that. But he just reads things so instinctually. He’s so downhill. You learn quickly with linebackers that if they sit and wait, the linemen are on him. He reads trap as well as I’ve ever seen. He’s downhill, looking for a collision. Another thing with linebackers that’s hard to teach, he can get through the trash. He gets from Point A to Point B so well.”
Shimko, Lee and McAlpine will also see time at linebacker.
The secondary will be led by three-year starter Lowry at safety.
“Colin is such a leader for us back there,” said Patterson. “Super smart kid — he’s a 4.4 GPA type of kid, taking AP classes.”
At the other safety position will be Pua’auli.
“The development of his size and strength has come a long way,” Patterson said. “He’s very instinctual and athletic, so he’ll do a fine job back there too.”
Washington will play a role at safety as well, with Patterson saying he’s more of a cover guy, but his height and length translate well into pass-coverage scenarios.
Ray will start at right corner, while Shumaker gets the nod at left corner.
“Tyson’s a really good cover kid, he’s fast,” Patterson said. “He’s only playing football for the second year, so he’s learning as he goes. But he’s above average at everything. We kept plugging him along there during scrimmages.”
Bradley and Pilcher will also see time at corner.
In the third facet of football — special teams — the Miners expect Eli Fracasso (5-8, 140, Jr.) to contribute in that department.
Mountain Ridge’s not-so-secret weapon on special teams is Shimko, who has a decent chance at a field goal from anywhere inside midfield.
He’ll also be handling punting duties as well as booting the ball into the end zone on kickoffs.
“He can turn it on whenever he wants to,” Patterson said. “We were at practice (Monday) and he just kicked the ball completely through the end zone on his third kick.”
If you want to see the Miners play this season, the farthest you’ll have to travel is Thurmont. Mountain Ridge’s opponents won’t have to travel far, either.
The Miners have the other four area Maryland schools — Fort Hill, Allegany, Northern and Southern — plus the two Mineral County schools — Frankfort and Keyser — on their schedule. Tack on Catoctin, Smithsburg and Williamsport and you’ve got a truly Western Maryland schedule.
“If I could keep that schedule for the rest of my career, I’d love it,” Patterson said. “We’re always going to be playing Allegany County and Garrett County schools, plus the Mineral County schools, and then you throw in the region teams. Williamsport has been up. They have some kids on the All-Washington County preseason teams. Catoctin, last time we played this thing for real, they were the state champions in Class 2A.”
Mountain Ridge opens the season on the road tomorrow, 4 p.m., at Southern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.