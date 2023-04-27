FROSTBURG — No. 4 Mountain Ridge went from down two in the sixth inning to up four, rallying with six runs for a 9-6 win over No. 5 Frankfort on Thursday.
“We fought, we hung in there,” Mountain Ridge head coach Todd Snyder said. “I’m proud of the kids for hanging in there. We were down a couple times and came back, I was pleased with that.”
The Miners (6-7) won despite committing four errors. The Falcons (9-10) only made one error, but made several other defensive mistakes.
“We played one horrible inning,” Frankfort head coach Matt Miller said. “That’s what I take from today. We played one really bad defensive inning and it cost us the game.”
Back-to-back errors and a walk loaded the bases with two outs in the first inning. A hit batter scored the opening run of the game to give Frankfort a 1-0 lead.
Mountain Ridge responded in the bottom of the first with back-to-back RBI singles. Carson Bradley and Parker Ferraro each brought in runs to give the Miners a 2-1 lead.
“I told the kids, we had to respond,” Snyder said. “I felt we gave them some opportunities in the first. I told them it was extremely important to respond and was pleased that the kids came in and responded.”
The Falcons tied the game in the top of the third on a bases-loaded walk.
The story of the game was Mountain Ridge’s ability to respond when Frankfort scored. After the Falcons scored in the top of the inning, the Miners responded with at least one run in two innings.
“We respond and were able to score when we needed to,” Snyder said.
After Mountain Ridge tied it in the third, Frankfort responded with an RBI single from Evan Cook. It was a infield single to third that Cook just beat the throw for a hit. The Miners took a 3-2 lead.
A wild pitch in the fourth tied the game at 3 in the fourth. After a scoreless fifth, the Falcons added a pair of runs in the sixth.
A triple to right by Lanson Orndorf led off the inning and set up an RBI single from Blake Jacobs. After two singles loaded the bases, a fielder’s choice recorded an out.
“They were being selective and hitting good pitches,” Miller said. “We did a good job of waiting for the pitch and driving it the other way.”
However, a fielding error at first base allowed a run to score.
Down 5-3 in the bottom of the sixth, several Miners stepped up. Eli Moore and Caleb Langham each hit RBI singles to tie the game at 5.
“He was pinch-hitting and was able to drive in a run,” Snyder said of Moore. “We had some other big hits later in the inning.”
With the bases loaded, a two-RBI double to right center by Landon McAlpine gave Mountain Ridge a 7-5 lead.
“I was pleased that the kids stepped up,” Snyder said. “We’ve been looking for it this year. When we’ve needed some big hits, we just weren’t able to find a way to get them. Today we had several kids come in and get some clutch hits.”
A balk and sac fly RBI gave the Miners a 9-5 lead after six innings.
With two outs in the seventh inning, Jacobs hit a RBI single to left to make it 9-6. A flyout the next at-bat prevented the comeback.
While the Falcons were only credited with one error, there were several other defensive mistakes.
“They’re high school kids and they make mistakes,” Miller said. “They’re young high school kids, if you look at our infield we’re freshman and sophomores. They’re young, they’re gonna make mistakes. But in two years we’re not gonna make those mistakes.”
A popup in the second inning went high into the air. At least three Falcons were around it, but no one called for it and it dropped for a hit.
In the sixth, a pickoff at second base hit the runner. He made it to third and the other runner took second.
“We threw the ball away twice,” Miller said. “Two runners that shouldn’t have been there. You can’t give up a six-run inning, it’s that simple.”
McAlpine went four innings, allowing three hits, one earned run and eight walks with three strikeouts.
Aeden Custer went three innings for Mountain Ridge, allowing five hits, two earned runs and two walks with a strikeout.
“Very pleased with Aeden, he found the strike zone,” Snyder said. “He’s very capable of doing that. He’s sneaky quick at you, if he can keep pounding the strike zone he’s got multiple pitches that he can go to.”
Langham and McAlpine each had two hits. McAlpine hit a pair of doubles.
Brady Wilson went 5 1/3 innings for Frankfort, allowing nine hits, eight runs and three walks with four strikeouts. Lane Lease finished the game.
“He was good for 5 1/3 innings,” Miller said of Wilson. “It wasn’t him, our defense blew up on him. We just didn’t finish.”
Jacobs had three hits while Orndorf and Uriah Cutter each had two.
Frankfort travels to play Berkeley Springs on Saturday at 2 p.m. Mountain Ridge celebrates Senior Day on Monday against Meyersdale at 4:30 p.m.
“It would be great to get a win on Senior Night,” Snyder said. “For all the hard work and losing their freshman year, it would say a lot for those kids.”
