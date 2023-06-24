GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Mountain Ridge 4x800 boy’s relay team placed fourth at the adidas Outdoor Nationals, held at North Carolina A&T University on June 16.
The team consisting of Brendan Kline, Will Haberlein, Casey Culler and Ackerly Mulcaster timed a 8:10:12 at the Marcus T. Johnson Track Complex.
The quartet became the first Mountain Ridge athletes to compete in the adidas Outdoor Nationals since at least 2007.
The team qualified for the national meet by winning the event at the Maryland Class 1A state title meet, timing a 8:04:72 on May 25.
The Miners competed with 10 other teams, Jackrabbit Track and Field Clinic of Georgia won the event with a 7:59:72.
