FROSTBURG — Lyle Baker and Evan Cook dealt a shutout, and No. 2 Mountain Ridge exploded in the third inning to rip Hancock, 12-0, on Wednesday.
The Miners (4-0) scored 10 runs in the third and tacked on two more in the fourth to win by run rule after five.
On the mound, Baker picked up the win after tossing 3 2/3 scoreless innings on two hits — both singles — with two strikeouts and one walk. Cook came out of the pen and dealt 1 1/3 no-hit, scoreless frames with two Ks.
Bradyn Speir notched a double, a triple, an RBI and a run; Uma Pua’auli tallied two singles, a ribbie and a run; Bryce Snyder doubled and knocked in two runs; and Landon McAlpine doubled to plate one.
Mountain Ridge hosts No. 3 Southern (1-1) today at 4:30 p.m.
Moorefield 9 Pendleton County 0
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Moorefield’s Michael Cost and Gary Weese combined to no-hit Pendleton County on Wednesday.
Cost pitched hitless frames with eight strikeouts and three walks to pick up the win, and Weese was credited with the save after tossing three more hit-free innings out of the pen.
Bryce Hines doubled as part of a 2 for 4 outing and drove in three runs to pace the Moorefield offense, which crossed five runs in the first inning, and two each in the second and sixth.
Moorefield (2-3) is at East Hardy (0-5) today at 6 p.m.
Hedgesville 10 East Hardy 7
BAKER, W.Va. — East Hardy dropped a crazy nine-inning game to Hedgesville on Wednesday.
East Hardy plated five runs in the first off three free passes with the bases loaded, an error and a single by James Teets to lead 5-1 early; however, the Cougars wouldn’t score again for eight innings.
After the Hedgesville starter was chased after allowing five runs without recording an out, Jaxson Ruest delivered a standout performance out of the pen. Ruest pitched 8 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on three hits with 15 strikeouts and two walks.
Hedgesville scored one run in the first, second, third, fourth and sixth innings to force extras, and the teams traded scoreless frames until Trenton Knieriem notched a go-ahead single — the first of five runs.
East Hardy plated two runs in the bottom half, but it wasn’t enough as the Cougars fell to 0-5.
Braylon Conner had a five-hit day at the plate with four runs and two RBIs, and Ruest went 3 for 6. Both Conner and Ruest doubled. Dawson Price had two hits for East Hardy and Teets hit safely twice.
East Hardy hosts Moorefield today at 6 p.m.
University 12 17 No. 4 Hampshire 6 0
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — University pounded a combined 28 hits over two games to sweep a twinbill with Hampshire on Tuesday.
In Game 1, J.J. Charlton homered and Colin Hott hit safely three times, but University tallied 18 hits to down Hampshire.
Charlton, the Trojans’ catcher, tallied a solo bomb, and Hott was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored; however, University scored seven runs in the first three innings and five over the fifth and sixth frames.
Cody Thomas led University with a four-hit game at the plate, and Zachary Harman, Wenkai Campbell and Gabe Templeton had three hits apiece.
In Game 2, Andrew Croyle doubled twice — he finished 3 for 4 with four ribbies — and University plated three runs in the first, seven in the second, four in the third and three in the fourth to win pulling away.
Hampshire’s Alex Hott, Ethan Vanmeter and Colin Hott accounted for the Trojans’ three base hits.
Hampshire (3-5) is at Washington tomorrow at 11 a.m.
