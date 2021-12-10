FROSTBURG — Behind a trio of 20-point scorers, Mountain Ridge used a balanced attack to pull away from county rival Fort Hill, 84-58, in WestMac play on Friday night.
The Miners (2-0) maintained a double-digit lead throughout the affair, but they turned it on in the fourth quarter, scoring 29 points in the period to cruise against the upstart Sentinels.
Nathaniel Washington garnered the top offensive output for Mountain Ridge with 25 points on 10 field goals and 2 for 2 from the free-throw line. Big man Peyton Miller contributed 21 points on nine buckets, making 2 for 3 foul shots. Amare Kennedy scored 20 on 10 two-point field goals.
Uma Pua’auli (7), Collin Lowry (4), Noah Weimer (3)Bryce Snyder (2) and Bobby West (2) rounded out the scoring.
Fort Hill guard Bryce Schadt had the hot hand for the Sentinels, drilling four treys en route to a 19-point performance. Anthony Burns, Logan Mullery and Isaiah Campbell tied for second on the squad with eight points apiece.
Breven Stubbs tallied seven points, Tavin Willis 4, and Anthony Palmisano and Amar Perry two for Frot Hill.
Fort Hill hit two more 3-pointers, 8-6. Other than Schadt’s big night from deep, Burns drilled two triples and Stubbs and Mallery made a three each. Washington made three treys, and Lowry, Pua’auli and Miller made one 3-pointer each for the Miners.
Fort Hill had one more foul, 14-13. Mountain Ridge led 42-31 at halftime and outscored the Sentinels, 42-27 during the second half.
In the junior varsity game, Fort Hill won, 60-55. Jabril Daniels led the Sentinels with 16 points, Landon Sensabaugh scored 13 and Gavin Carney tallied 10. Leading the Miners was Shawn Heeter with 16, Will Patterson with 15 and Kaleb York with 10.
In freshman action, Fort Hill won, 55-33. Gamil Daniels scored 21 for the Sentinels; Landon Sweitzer tallied 16 to lead the Miners’ charge.
Mountain Ridge (2-0) hosts Clear Spring on Monday at 7 p.m.
