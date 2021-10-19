OAKLAND — Mason Reed garnered a hat trick to lead Mountain Ridge to a 6-0 victory over Southern on Tuesday in Oakland.
The Miners held a 32-2 edge in shots and 7-2 in corners, and goalkeeper Eathan Ashenfelter was only tasked with making two saves in the clean-sheet effort.
Reed scored just under four minutes into the contest, assisted by Tanner Lohnas, and Bradyn Speir pierced the goalmouth on an assist by Drew Haberlein with 12:26 left in the half. At halftime, Mountain Ridge led 2-0.
Reed tallied his second goal with 33:01 on the game clock in the second half, assisted by Evan Cook, and he secured the hat trick with 11:21 left on an assist from Will Stark.
Will Haberlein got in on the action on an assist by Reis Howard with 7:27 left, and Howard checked his name into the score book himself on an assist by Haberlein with just a second remaining on the clock.
Southern goalkeeper Noah Beakes was busy, making 15 saves.
In the junior varsity game, the Miners won, 3-0. Aiden Pirolozzi, Sean Strawderman and Ryan Piasecki scored the goals, and Tyler Cook and Kevin Wagner (2) provided the assists. Brycen Ritchie made two saves in goal for Mountain Ridge, and Nick Meagher made 12 stops for Southern.
Mountain Ridge (12-1) is at Fort Hill tomorrow at 6 p.m.
Southern 3 Fort Hill 1
CUMBERLAND — Kyle Rhodes scored a pair of goals, leading Southern over Fort Hill Monday night at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
Rhodes scored the opener with just under five minutes to play before halftime, finding the back of the net unassisted at 4:58.
It didn’t take long for Rhodes to find his second goal, as he doubled the Rams’ lead at 35:48 in the second half when he scored on a free kick.
Kojo Okyere cut the Sentinels’ deficit in half just over a minute later at 34:47 — Connor Hipp tallied the assist — but Southern scored an insurance goal with 38 seconds remaining via Aiden Schwab to secure the victory.
Fort Hill held the advantage in shots, 18-14, and corner kicks, 4-2. Bryson Harvey stopped 15 shots in goal for the Rams, while Jacob Tichnell made 10 saves for the Sentinels.
The win gave Southern a regular-season sweep over Fort Hill, after shutting out the Sentinels in Oakland on Oct. 12.
Gavin Harvey scored the lone goal, unassisted, with 6:42 remaining.
The Sentinels led in shots in that game, too, 15-10, while the Rams held a 3-2 edge in corners. Bryson Harvey made 12 saves while Tichnell tallied 11 saves.
Hipp had quite a start to the month of October, tallying five goals over two games to propel the Sentinels to victory. He opened the month scoring a pair of goals in a 3-0 win at Keyser with an assist on the third goal.
The first two goals were scored by Hipp, assisted by Logan Mullery and Cohen, respectively, before Hipp assisted Liam Shaffer to put the score at its final.
Tichnell made seven stops while Keyser goalkeeper Matt Jenkins had five saves.
Five days later, Hipp recorded a hat trick in a 4-0 win over Hampshire at Greenway.
Hipp scored twice in the first half, unassisted at 30:46 before being assisted by Alex Steele at 1:17, before scoring off a feed from Cohen at 30:31 in the second half.
Cohen then assisted Tichnell for the night’s final goal.
Tichnell made six saves before making way for Kolton Whorton, who made one save in goal for the Sentinels. Hampshire netminder Mason Hott had four stops.
