OAKLAND — Everything that could’ve gone right for Mountain Ridge on Saturday went right. Everything that could’ve gone wrong for Southern went wrong.
The Miners took advantage of seven Southern turnovers, putting up 57 first-quarter points in an 84-0 rout over the Rams.
Bryce Snyder led a Mountain Ridge offense that totaled 426 yards, as the senior quarterback was a perfect 6 of 6 through the air for 135 yards. Uma Pua’auli was 2 for 2 with 10 yards with two carries for 41 yards and one catch for 18 yards that resulted in a touchdown.
The Miners’ rushing attack was led by Ashton Shimko, who carried the ball five times for 84 of his team’s 281 rushing yards. Shimko, Mountain Ridge’s do-it-all special teamer, was 10 for 11 on point-after attempts and 10 of his 13 kickoffs went for a touchback.
Jaden Lee added five rushes for 74 yards and a 24-yard catch and Connor Guy had six carries for 47 yards.
“We had 21 in uniform yesterday, so we couldn’t even do a complete switchover with substitutions if we wanted to,” Mountain Ridge head coach Ryan Patterson said. “We had a short field for a lot of the game and three defensive touchdowns in the first quarter. I’ve been on both ends of those things, but it never came on that quickly. We subbed as much as we could.
“We didn’t run one defensive play in the fourth quarter. We didn’t know how to feel. One of my coaches said, ‘At least we’re on the right side of this one.’”
After the Rams received the opening kickoff, things got bad in a hurry as Mountain Ridge’s Camren Kifer forced a fumble and Christian Beeman returned it 12 yards for a touchdown. After a Southern penalty on the initial PAT try, Mountain Ridge went for two and Lee rushed it in for an 8-0 lead just 31 seconds into the contest.
The Rams ran a fake punt on the ensuing drive, with Beeman bringing down the punter at the 13-yard-line. Mountain Ridge’s offense got to work, with Snyder running 8 yards and Guy 4 yards for a first down before Snyder took it in from a yard out at 9:08 to make it a 15-0 ballgame.
The Southern offense gained some traction on the ensuing drive, with quarterback Zach Schock hitting Gavin Warnick for a 29-yard gain on first down followed by a horse-collar tackle penalty on the Miners to put the ball in Mountain Ridge territory. However, a pair of incomplete passes and a loss of four yards on third down forced the Rams to punt, which went into the end zone for a touchback.
On the first play from scrimmage, Snyder found Nathaniel Washington in behind the secondary for an 80-yard touchdown pass at the 7:16 mark.
Ten seconds later, the Miners were on the board again when they forced a fumble on Southern’s first play from scrimmage, with Hunter Clise recovering it in the end zone for a score and a 29-0 lead.
Mountain Ridge forced a three-and-out and a punt on fourth-and-24, as Lee returned the kick 32 yards to the Southern 3 — Lee ran it in from there to expand the Miners’ lead to 36-0.
The Miners forced another punt on Southern’s next drive, as the snap went through the punter’s hands and Mountain Ridge’s Colin Lowry recovered at the Southern 18.
The visitors scored on the very next play, with Snyder hitting Pua’auli for the quarterback’s second touchdown pass on his second attempt for a 43-0 lead at 4:18.
Mountain Ridge would add two more scores in the next 48 seconds, with Carson Bradley picking off a pass and returning it for a score at 4:05 and, after a Tyler Ray interception on Southern’s next play, Connor Guy ran in from a yard out for a 57-0 advantage at 3:30.
The Miners tacked on three scores in the second quarter for a 77-0 lead at halftime.
Snyder threw a 10-yard score to Lowry, Shimko scored on a five-yard run and Guy rushed in from 10 yards out at 2:18.
Pua’auli put the score at its final with an 18-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Defensively, Landon McAlpine had four tackles and 1.5 sacks, while Kifer added three tackles, a forced fumble and a sack. Bradley picked off a pair of passes and Ray had one interception as the Miners forced seven turnovers with four fumbles and three interceptions.
Mountain Ridge (1-0) travels to Catoctin on Friday, 5:30 p.m., while Southern hosts Moorefield on Saturday at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.