POTOMAC PARK — Baseball is a sport that requires having a short-term memory.
After making the final out of the inning at third base in the top half of the sixth, when Mountain Ridge trailed Allegany 4-3, Brady Gray kept the inning alive in the top half of the seventh with the Miners down 6-5.
He grounded into a fielder’s choice — aided by smart base running from Jeff McKenzie — to roll over the order to the top of the lineup. Uma Pua’auli, Bryce Snyder and Bradyn Speir all followed with hits, as Mountain Ridge tallied six runs in the seventh to beat the Campers, 9-6, at Hamilton Field at the Hot Stove Complex on Friday.
When Mountain Ridge plated a pair of runs in the top half of the fifth to tie the game at 3-3, the first three Campers reached base in the bottom half as Matt Fuzie was hit by a pitch, Grant Cain singled and Griffin Madden drove in Fuzie with a single through the left side of the infield.
After a one-out walk later in the inning loaded the bases, Mountain Ridge pitcher Ashton Shimko got a pair of strikeouts to limit the damage and end the frame.
Gray led off the top half of the sixth with a walk and moved up to second on a wild pitch before advancing to third on a one-out single by Snyder. After an infield fly out, Snyder took off for second. Instead of throwing to second base, Alco catcher Fuzie caught Gray a little too far off the bag and was able to nab him at third for the last out of the inning.
“He’s not played in a varsity baseball game,” Mountain Ridge head coach Todd Snyder said. “He lost his sophomore year and played a little on the JVs as a freshman. I said, ‘listen, we’re here to get better every day.’ He’s coming off an injury from soccer season — he had a broken wrist. He’s been swinging the bat but struggling because of pain in the wrist, but he’s finally turning the corner. I thought, ‘you know what, we’re going to give him a shot today.’ But I talked to him and said, ‘you know what? We’re going to learn from this. You’re going to need to make a big play,’ and he made a big play. Even though it wasn’t a hit, it was a big play. He put the ball in play and we needed him to put the ball in play in that situation.”
In the bottom half, Darian Bauer and Wes Athey walked to start the frame and Fuzie hit an RBI single before Madden hit a sacrifice fly to deep center to make it 6-3, as the Campers looked to be on their way to a bounceback win following an extra-innings loss to Southern earlier this week.
Instead, it was a repeat of Tuesday’s evening’s defeat, as another three-run seventh-inning lead went by the wayside for the Campers.
Shimko and Landon McAlpine led off the top of the seventh with walks as Madden entered the game to pitch for Allegany. He struck out the first batter he faced, but McKenzie drew a one-out walk to load the bases.
Evan Cook then lined a single up the middle to plate Shimko and McAlpine, drawing the Miners within a run at 6-5 with runners at first and second.
Gray followed up with a grounder to third, as McKenzie held up on his route to third, forcing the Allegany third baseman to tag him and not allowing what would have been a game-ending double play.
That allowed Pua’auli to belt an RBI double to center to plate Cook and tie the game. Bryce Snyder kept the ball rolling with a two-run single through the left side to give the Miners the lead for good, and Speir put the score at its final with a hit-and-run RBI double to the gap in right-center.
The Campers got the tying run up to the plate in the bottom of the seventh, after Bauer doubled to put runners at second and third. But Miners pitcher Lyle Baker — who stranded the tying and winning runs on base in the Miners’ 10-9 win over Northern on Wednesday — got a groundout to second to end the game.
Mountain Ridge held the advantage in hits, 8-7, but three first-inning errors allowed Allegany to plate a pair of runs.
“Scott (Bauer) said it to his kids, and I said it to our kids in the first inning: walks and errors, you can’t defend them,” said Todd Snyder. “If you’re walking batters, they always tend to lead to runs, and they usually do in high school baseball, especially less than two outs, things like that.”
Pua’auli cut the Miners’ deficit in half with a two-out RBI double in the second inning, but Demetri Bascelli gave the Campers the run right back in the home half with an RBI infield single for a 3-1 lead.
Mountain Ridge tied the game in the fifth with a bases-loaded walk by Baker and a balk that allowed Shimko to score from third.
Both teams struggled with free passes — Allegany handed out 11 plus a hit batsman, while the Miners issued six walks and plunked three Campers.
Mountain Ridge’s first three batters — Pua’auli, Bryce Snyder, Speir and Shimko — combined to go 7 for 16 with three walks and a hit by pitch. McAlpine was 0 for 1 with three walks.
While the Campers were without a multi-hit batter, Bauer was 1 for 2 with three walks, Athey walked and was hit by a pitch, Cain was 1 for 3 with a walk and Cayden Bratton was 1 for 2 with a walk and was hit by a pitch.
Both teams meet again today, 11 a.m., at Mountain Ridge before the playoffs begin on Monday. The Miners (4-4) will host Fort Hill, with the winner traveling to Northern on Wednesday. Allegany (7-4) hosts Southern on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.