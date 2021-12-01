FROSTBURG — At every turn, Mountain Ridge has completely rewritten its school’s history books, now it’ll try to rewrite Frostburg’s.
A Frostburg high school has never won a state title. Beall was runner-up four times — once under Bill Patterson and three times with Roy DeVore. Since Mountain Ridge opened in 2007, the Miners hadn’t escaped the West Region until this year.
This season feels different, but for it to truly be different, Mountain Ridge will have to get by Fort Hill, a traditional power that’s no stranger to winning the last game of the year.
While Beall’s history has an almost eery Buffalo Bills feel to it, Miners head coach Ryan Patterson insists there’s nothing supernatural at hand.
“When I look back, my direct involvement or indirect involvement in all four games, it didn’t feel like any kind of curse,” Patterson said. “It was four different games, two of them I think we should have won.
“We kind of cut our own throats. We just didn’t handle our business.”
While Beall existed alongside Westmar — opened when Valley and Bruce consolidated — the school in Frostburg of today is more than just Frostburg.
Mountain Ridge is still Frostburg, but its students hail from Westernport, Mount Savage and Lonaconing, among other areas. The football team, according to coach Patterson, is split almost 50-50 between kids from the old Beall and Westmar districts.
So, it’d be misleading to not mention the achievements of Valley, which took home Class C championships in 1974, coached by Tom Harman, and in 1977 under Jack Gilmore.
“The George’s Creek area is very proud of those two state titles,” Patterson said. “For an area that was always known as a basketball area and soccer area, and maybe for some baseball too. To be so successful in football, they’re very proud of that.”
Westmar later made three trips to the state quarterfinals in 1995, 1996 and 2000.
With that being said, here are the Beall teams that paved the way for Mountain Ridge to get to its first title game in school history:
1993 Boonsboro 7, Beall 6
While it’s difficult to retroactively name teams “the best in school history,” the 1993 Beall team has as good a case as any.
The Mountaineers entered the 1A championship game at Byrd Stadium, now Maryland Stadium, in College Park with a spotless 12-0 record. Over that span, Beall outscored its opponents, 456-57, or a 38 to 4.75 per-game average.
Led by West Virginia commit and 1993 Area Co-Player of the Year Adam Patterson — who’s now the defensive coordinator on Mountain Ridge’s staff — Beall’s defense didn’t allow more than a touchdown for nearly two months.
It was truly a family affair, and it still is. Mountain Ridge head coach Ryan Patterson, Adam Patterson’s cousin, was a late-season call-up from the junior varsity team that year.
Beall’s head coach in 1993 was Bill Patterson, Adam’s father, and he’s referred to by Ryan Patterson as the patriarch of the Patterson coaching tree.
“I can remember when Ryan was a little kid playing in our yard with his other cousins and Adam,” said Bill Patterson, a native of Midlothian. “I can just remember my dad coming over to my house, and he’d say, ‘You better get down there because Adam’s going to hurt Ryan.’”
The family found itself in another slugfest years later in College Park against Boonsboro, who had a Division 1-bound linebacker of its own in James Madison commit Doug Bigelow. The personal rivalry between Bigelow and Adam Patterson was evident, and defense ruled on that day.
All the scoring came during the final 15 seconds of the first half.
First, Boonsboro’s Chris Fauble hit Jeremy Haller for a passing touchdown, and Alan Mullendore drilled the extra point. Beall responded with a “Hail Mary” as Jason Feagley found Todd Vogtman on a 63-yard scoring strike, but the PAT failed.
Beall dominated the second half, holding Boonsboro without a first down after halftime. For the game, the vaunted Mountaineers defense allowed just 152 total yards of offense.
“We totally outplayed them, but we fumbled three times,” coach Bill Patterson said. “You never know what’s going to happen when you get down there.”
Beall’s best chance to steal the game came in the fourth quarter when it marched 54 yards to the Boonsboro 10-yard line. Boonsboro’s Mike Mercer sacked Feagley on third down, and he then blocked the go-head, 34-yard go-ahead field goal try with 6:25 left.
“I remember missing an extra point, just a heartbreaker,” Ryan Patterson said. “We expected to win. I was only a sophomore, I played mostly on special teams, and it kicked off a quest to get back there. The winning attitude that it established there, it set the tone for years to come.”
Bill Patterson would go out on a high note, as he stepped down after his landmark 12-1 season to allow Roy DeVore, a line coach on the 1993 staff, to take over with the coffers full.
It wouldn’t be long before Beall got back.
1997 Hereford 27, Beall 0
DeVore’s fourth season is remembered most for the game that preceded the one-sided title game with Hereford, who would later be reclassified to 2A where it won a pair of championships.
Beall had to exorcise a demon in the state semifinals at Greenway Avenue Stadium, with favored Allegany hosting the Frostburg school in what turned out to be a massive upset.
In a game that helped usher in the turf field we know today at Greenway, the Mountaineers outlasted the Campers, 14-8, in a sloppy mud bowl quarterbacked by Justin Patterson, Ryan’s brother, and Mountain Ridge quarterbacks and special teams coach.
“It’s funny, I remember my brother’s team out there, and I wanted to celebrate with them more than when I was a player, just the pride I felt,” said Ryan Patterson, who was a player at Frostburg State at the time. “When I look back on it, days like that helped me decide that I wanted to work in football and work in the program.”
Despite a 234-117 deficit in offense, the Beall defense led by Nick Marsh and his 18 tackles, Tom Leasure (13) and Shawn Opel (11) scored the Mountaineers’ second straight upset.
Beall beat No. 2 Elkton on the road the prior week by the same score.
But against top-seeded Hereford, Beall’s magic ran out. Entering the title game, Hereford had scored a then-record 575 points (48 per-game average) and allowed just 66 with eight shutouts.
Hereford would add another shutout to its belt with a 27-0 win over Beall, who finished the year 11-2.
“Hereford was a formidable opponent,” DeVore said. “It’s a very humbling experience to play in those venues, against the best teams in your class.”
2002 Bo Manor 34, Beall 27
The 2002 title game feels like the one that truly got away.
Running back Mahlon Harper, the 2003 Area Player of the Year, exploded for 179 rushing yards, but the Mountaineers couldn’t hold onto the football against Bohemia Manor at Ravens Stadium.
“I really thought we had a good shot of beating them,” said Ryan Patterson, who was Beall’s running backs and defensive backs coach then. “It was quite the frustrating day. If we play 10 times, we win at least seven of them.”
Beall had 7-0 and 13-6 leads early, and Bohemia Manor scored the final two touchdowns of the opening half to lead 20-13 at halftime. A third straight TD made it 27-13; still, Beall continued to fight.
Harper brought the Mountaineers within a touchdown at 27-20 with a 68-yard scamper, and a 19-yard touchdown pass from Eric Parker to split end Ryan Harris cut it to a 34-27 deficit.
However, Beall couldn’t overcome seven fumbles (four lost) and the run-pass duo of Bohemia Manor’s Shane Hines and Joe Graf.
“Every year you go, you feel like this is the year,” DeVore said. “Beginning with preparation, where every season starts with winter workouts and then into the spring.
“Before you know it, the preparation and the season are done and it comes down to playoffs. When you get to the final game, it just goes by so quickly. It’s just all a matter of all those kids, who played hard all year to get there, you can’t make mistakes. You have to play over mistakes when they come up.”
Patterson saw the success of the 2002 and subsequent 2003 seasons coming from a mile away.
“I knew how good we were going to be,” he said. “In 2001, we upset Hampshire, who at the time was on an impressive run. They had Bryan Wright, a talented running back, and Sean Biser as their coach.
“We upset them handily. I looked out on the field as the game was happening. Our quarterback had a sophomore, both halfbacks and the fullback were sophomores. If we can keep this team together, we can be good.”
Those second-years became juniors in 2002, finishing 9-3 and getting to the state title game. They’d have one last hurrah.
2003
Joppatowne 26, Beall 6Beall’s start to the season didn’t go quite as planned. With a difficult schedule, the Mountaineers suffered defeats to Keyser, John Carroll and Severn during the regular season.
After the loss to Severn, Beall rallied, reeling off five straight victories by a combined score of 167-20 to get back to Ravens Stadium in Baltimore.
The Mountaineers drew Joppatowne, who carried a 4-5 regular-season record into the postseason.
“We played some decent opponents, and we were able to put it together,” DeVore said. “When we played Joppatowne, they came in with a 4-5 season. The kids looked at that like 4-5, they must not be very good. But I told the kids to look at who they played, a lot of good Baltimore County teams. You have to take the opponents into account.”
To further stir the pot, a snowstorm in Baltimore postponed the championship to Wednesday. Whether it was the delay, overlooking the opponent or just an off night, Beall didn’t come to play.
The fumble bug struck again, and the Mountaineers lost five fumbles. Joppatowne, meanwhile, had a pair of rushers go over 100 yards to cruise 26-6.
“We made some mistakes,” DeVore said. “I put it on myself, all the losses. As a head coach, you think of things you could’ve done better.”
“Things that we didn’t do all year. We ran the option well all year, we were so successful,” Patterson said. “A Joppatowne player returned a fumble for a touchdown. Then we returned a kickoff to the five about to score a touchdown, and we fumbled again.
“That was Beall’s fourth title appearance, it almost felt like the Buffalo Bills.”
After the game, coach DeVore said to the Times-News that, “Beall football will win a state championship one of these years, and this team is going to be remembered for what it has done.”
He didn’t know Beall would cease to exist in 2007, the year Mountain Ridge opened. Still, the spirit of the exclamation rings true. The Mountaineers teams of the past paved the way for this Miner squad.
This year’s Mountain Ridge team feels different. It’ll get a chance to prove it’s different, handing Frostburg its first football title in the process, come Saturday against Fort Hill.
