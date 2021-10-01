FROSTBURG — Tanner Lohnas and Walker Barclay scored second-half goals to break open a tight game an lead Mountain Ridge over Fort Hill 3-0 Thursday evening at Miner Stadium.
The Miners’ Mason Reed had given the team a 1-0 lead with an unassisted goal with 21:24 to play before halftime.
The score remained that way until the 30:17 mark of the second half with Lohnas scored unassisted. Barclay’s goal sealed the victory with 21:17 to play.
Mountain Ridge dominated the Sentinels in shots, 18-4 and led in corner kicks, 4-0.
Fort Hill’s Jacob Tichnell made eight saves while the Miners’ Eathan Ashenfelter stopped two.
The Mountain Ridge junior varsity fell to Frankfort 2-1. The Falcons’ goals were scored by Cameron Lynch and Logan West. Gavin Clayton scored for the Miners.
The Miners’ Brycen Ritchie and the Falcons’ Jake Layton had at least two saves apiece.
Mountain Ridge (7-1) hosts University out of Morgantown, W.Va., on Tuesday beginning at 7 p.m. Fort Hill hosts Northern the same night and at the same time.
