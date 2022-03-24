SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Five Mountain Ridge hitters had two-hit days, and the Miners used an eight-run third inning to defeat Frankfort, 12-4, in six innings on Thursday.
Thirteen Mountain Ridge batters came to the plate in the third, seven hit safely and eight touched ‘em all to blow the game open. Frankfort responded with two runs in the bottom half, but the Miners scored the next three of the game and en route to a run-rule win.
The run support was more than enough for right-hander Ashton Shimko, who allowed just two runs on two hits in four innings pitched with four strikeouts and six walks to pick up the win.
Shimko, Bradyn Speir, Landon McAlpine, Lyle Baker and Tyson Shumaker tallied two hits each. Speir and Shimko hit triples drove in a pair of runs apiece, McAlpine doubled and garnered two ribbies, Shumaker doubled and tallied one RBI, and Tanner Lohnas drove in a pair.
Peyton Clark accounted for half of Frankfort’s hits with a 2 for 4 day, doubling and tallying two RBIs. Cam Lynch and Brady Wilson also hit safely, and Wilson and Jesse Hockaday had a ribbie each.
Mountain Ridge (2-0) hosts Southern (1-0) today at 4:30 p.m. Frankfort (0-3) hosts Weir tomorrow at noon.
