FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge split a doubleheader on Saturday, drawing with Linsly 1-1 and defeating Northern 6-0.
Against Linsly, Owen Pratt gave the Miners (1-0-1) the lead at the 15:25 mark in the first half off an assist from Charlie Simpson.
Late in the second half, Linsly tied the game on a unassisted goal by Francisco Camps.
The Miners outshot the Cadets 8-7 while Linsly finished with a 5-3 edge in corner kicks.
Brycen Ritchie started in goal for Mountain Ridge and Andrew Skadra started for the Cadets. Each goalie saved five shots.
Against Northern, the Miners dominated shots with a 28-1 advantage. They also controlled corner kicks 13-0.
At the 22:45 mark in the first half, Tyler Cook scored off a Ryan Piasecki assist. Piasecki scored at the 5:16 mark on an Ethan Deriso pass.
Owen Pratt scored with 1:01 left off a Owen Baker assist.
At the 24 minute mark in the second half, Ethan Deriso scored off a Pratt assist.
Simpson scored unassisted at the 13:57 mark. Josh Warnick scored off Trent Diamond's assist at the 6:53 mark.
Ashton Reuschel saved one shot for the Miners with DeCarlo and Ritchie also playing goalie. Northern's goalie was not provided.
The Miners travel to play Clear Spring on Thursday.
