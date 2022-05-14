ACCIDENT — Mountain Ridge knew it needed to get the bats going early to down Northern in the 1A West Region I semifinals on Saturday, and it did just that.
The Miners opened to a 6-0 lead, and with Bryce Snyder on the bump and their defense playing error-free baseball, that was enough for Mountain Ridge to beat Northern, 7-4.
The Miners (11-7) will face Allegany (17-1) in the region finals on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
"We just jumped out," Mountain Ridge head coach Todd Snyder said. "We didn't allow them to come out and respond. We had a real quick first inning. Kept it at 3-0. We kept the pressure on them and we didn't let them respond."
Ashton Shimko gave the Miners a first-inning lead with a two-RBI single, and Evan Cook singled to drive in another run for a 3-0 edge after three.
Mountain Ridge made it a six-run game in the third when Carson Bradley was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, and Tanner Lohnas singled up the middle to plate a pair.
The fast start mirrored the Miners' 4-0 lead after the opening frame at Allegany on Tuesday; however, unlike that contest, in which the Campers plated six unanswered runs to come back, Mountain Ridge held on.
"I wanted to score early," Todd Snyder said. "We were squaring balls up left and right all day. ... They made some plays with the bases loaded, but the bats came alive today for sure."
Northern didn't go down without a fight. Kellen Hinebaugh nearly hit a three-run homer in the third when a long fly ball grazed off the top of the fence and came back in play, but the knock still plated a pair.
Logan Miller followed with a long fly to left, but Evan Cook made a big catch to limit the damage.
The Huskies cut the deficit to three with Tyler Yoder's RBI single in the sixth. Mountain Ridge tacked on an insurance run on a bases-loaded walk in the seventh, and Chance Ritchey made it 7-4 in the seventh with an RBI groundout.
Northern out-hit Mountain Ridge, 7-6, and was led by Ritchey and Hinebaugh, who both had multi-hit games. Ritchey also doubled.
Northern gave the Miners far too many free baserunners, issuing 10 free passes. Mountain Ridge walked just two.
"We swung the bat better today, we hit the ball well early," Northern head coach Phil Carr said. "They made some plays, and we hit some balls right at them. ... We walked too many guys today."
Snyder upped his record to 3-0 on the mound against Northern this season, allowing four runs on seven hits in six innings pitched with eight strikeouts and two walks.
Lyle Baker got the save with a scoreless seventh.
"Bryce didn't have his greatest outing," Todd Snyder said. "We knew that they were going to hit the baseball. He left a couple balls up, but he battled and he very well could've finished that game."
Northern starting pitcher Myles Uphold was tabbed with the loss. The Huskies' ace, Ethan Sebold, was slated to start, but a ball bounced up at the end of practice on Friday and broke his nose in three places, according to Carr, and he was unavailable Saturday.
Luke Ross was solid out of the pen, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit in 4 2/3 innings, though he did struggle to find the strike zone with eight free passes.
In the field, the Huskies' center fielder, Easton Rhoten, made a trio of diving plays.
Northern finishes the season 15-6. The Huskies do lose some key contributors — namely Ritchey, who will play at Garrett College next year, and Jamison Warnick, who will play football at Frostburg State.
Still, with a collection of underclassmen who stepped up and a 10-1 junior varsity team, Northern will be back.
"We lose six seniors, but we had a lot of young kids contribute," Carr said. "All our pitching besides Logan Miller is back. ... I'm looking forward to next year. We're definitely going to miss the hitters that we lost. Chance was one of the best two or three hitters in the area."
