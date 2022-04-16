FROSTBURG — Musselman pounded 17 hits to hand No. 2 Mountain Ridge its first loss of the season, 13-2, at the Mountain Ridge Easter Tournament on Friday.
The Miners (7-1) remained within arm’s reach trailing 4-0 after four, but the Applemen plated three runs in the fifth and six in the sixth to pull away from Mountain Ridge in six innings.
Bayden Hartman went the distance on the mound for Musselman, allowing two runs on five hits with two walks, two hit-by pitches and eight strikeouts to pick up the win.
At the plate, Hartman collected three singles. Seven other Applemen had multi-hit games: Jacob Miller and Taryn Boyles doubled and singled, and Trevor Boor, Jason Myers, Trenton Wolfe, Austin Moberley and Cohen Rutherford slapped two singles apiece.
Lyle Baker was tabbed with the loss for Mountain Ridge, surrendering seven runs (three earned) on 12 hits in five innings pitched with four strikeouts and two free passes.
Bryce Snyder and Bradyn Speir collected RBI singles, and Landon McAlpine, Uma Pua’auli and Tanner Lohnas all hit safely.
Mountain Ridge is at Northern on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Allegany 18 Musselman 2
FROSTBURG — In the second game of the day at Mountain Ridge, No. 1 Allegany jumped on Musselman early on Friday to remain unbeaten.
Allegany (8-0) plated seven runs in the first, and the big hit was a three-run home run off the bat of Jacob McClay. The Campers took advantage of one hit-by-pitch, two walks and a Musselman error during the inning.
The teams scored two runs apiece in the second, and Allegany put up another seven spot in the third to cement the result.
Cayden Bratton delivered another solid outing on the rubber, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits in five innings pitched, striking out five and walking none.
Bauer, Griffin Madden and Josef Sneathen had two hits apiece for Allegany, which tallied 12 hits in the five-inning win. Sneathen and Bauer tallied three RBIs, and Bryce Madden drove in a pair.
Musselman starter Jacob Miller was tabbed with the loss.
Allegany is at Mountain Ridge on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Legends Tournament at Keyser Petersburg 5 No. 4 Keyser 4
Petersburg scored the go-ahead run in the seventh on a wild pitch, and the Vikings stranded a Keyser runner on second in the bottom half to win the inaugural Legends Tournament on Friday.
Tied entering the final inning, Petersburg’s Slade Saville earned a lead-off walk, moved to second on an errant pick-off attempt, got to third on a wild pitch and came home on a passed ball.
After back-to-back two-out walks, Keyser had a chance to push the tying run across with a hit and force extras, but Johnathan Mallow got the groundout.
Mallow picked up the win after tossing three scoreless innings of one-hit ball in relief, striking out seven and walking three. Bumby Vanmeter allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits in four innings with seven Ks and four walks to start.
The victory secured a perfect 5-0 week for Petersburg, who upped its record to 7-6 and is above .500 for the first time this season. Keyser’s loss dropped the Golden Tornado to 6-4.
Noah Broadwater was tabbed with the loss for Keyser despite not allowing a base hit, as he surrendered one run on four walks with four Ks in two innings pitched.
Nate Travis hit a home run, and Vanmeter and Mallow doubled to lead Petersburg. Travis had three base knocks. Keyser’s Sammy Bradfield cranked a home run and and a triple, and Broadwater doubled.
Petersburg is at Tucker County on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Keyser hosts Fort Hill (2-4) on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
No. 4 Keyser 12 Pendleton County 5
Keyser pushed across 10 combined runs over the third and fourth frames to down Pendleton County in five innings at the Legends Tournament on Friday.
The Golden Tornado plated two runs in the first and four in the third to lead 6-1 after three innings. Pendleton got within a run with a four-spot in the top of the fourth, but Keyser plated six in the bottom half to pull away for good.
Konner Bennett led the Keyser offense with a 2 for 3 day with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Chase Davis tripled. Benny Oates was the winning pitcher after allowing four runs (three earned) over three innings pitched, and Landon Colaw was charged with the loss.
Isaiah Alexander hit a home run and drove in two runs, and Clayton Kisamore also plated a pair for Pendleton County.
Petersburg 4 Hampshire 3
Logan Leshuk hit the game-tying single, and Petersburg took the lead on a passed ball in the sixth to topple Hampshire at the Legends Tournament on Friday.
Hampshire strung together back-to-back one-out singles in the seventh, but Travis got a K and a pop-out to get out of it and give the Vikings’ their fifth win in a row.
Travis was credited with the win after tossing 2 2/3 scoreless, three hit innings out of the bullpen. Saville, an Allegany College commit, got the start and allowed three runs on two hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched, walking eight and fanning six.
Vanmeter had two hits for Petersburg, and Cohen Mowery doubled for Hampshire. Trojans starter Alex Hott went the distance, allowing four runs (one earned) on five hits with seven strikeouts and two free passes.
McDonald’s Classic No. 3 Northern 14 Robert C. Byrd 1
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Chance Ritchey doubled twice and drove in three runs, and Myles Uphold pitched a complete game to guide Northern over Robert C. Byrd on Friday.
Uphold was the winning arm after limiting RCB to just one unearned run on three hits in five innings pitched. Uphold walked two and struck out two, and he scored twice on offense.
Northern led 9-1 after three innings, and the Huskies tacked on five more runs in the fifth for good measure to secure the run rule. Northern scored its 14 runs on 10 hits and committed one error. RCB committed five errors.
Ritchey was 3 for 4 with three ribbies and two runs. Jamison Warnick hit safely twice from the lead-off spot, and Easton Rhoten and Justin Gallucci collected two RBIs apiece.
Logan Frum was the losing pitcher for Robert C. Byrd, allowing nine runs in 2 2/3 innings pitched on nine base hits.
No. 3 Northern 16 Fairmont Senior 11
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Northern led 8-0 after just three outs, and the Huskies scored just enough to absorb a nine-run third inning by Fairmont Senior to win on Friday at Clarksburg City Park.
Warnick and Rhoten both had three-hit days for Northern, which outhit Fairmont Senior 12-11. The Huskies benefitted from 10 unearned runs on six Polar Bear errors.
Uphold tripled for Northern and drove in three runs, and Luke Ross garnered a pair of RBIs.
Fairmont Senior’s huge third inning pulled them within 12-10, but Northern tacked on an insurance run in the fourth on a Warnick RBI single. The Huskies added two more in the sixth and one in the seventh to hold of the Polar Bears and improve to 7-3.
Dominic Viani led Fairmont Senior with three hits, and Evan Dennison, Gunner Riley and Christopher Bigelow tallied a pair of base knocks apiece. Dennison tripled, and Gavin Blair and Gavin Hissam doubled.
Northern hosts No. 2 Mountain Ridge on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Bridgeport 6 Southern 1
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Bridgeport’s Austin Mann tossed a complete-game gem to down Southern on Friday.
Mann allowed one run on four hits in seven innings pitched, striking out 12 and walking two. Aiden Paulson, Phil Reed and Drew Bailey tripled for Bridgeport, and Ryan Hall and Gabe Ross hit doubles.
Isaac Upole took the loss, surrendering six runs (two earned) on three hits and five walks and five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched. Jared Haskiell tossed 1 1/3 scoreless frames out of the bullpen. Tanner Haskiell doubled.
Southern (2-6) faces Morgantown today at 4:45 p.m. at East Fairmont.
Moorefield 14 Pocahontas County 1
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Northern exploded for 16 hits, and Ryan McGregor pitched a five-inning no-hitter to lead the Moorefield rout over Pocahontas County on Friday.
The lone blemish to McGregor’s night came in the second inning, when a one-out walk and a passed ball put a Pocahontas County runner in scoring position, and an error on a fly ball erased the shutout.
McGregor’s final line: no hits, one walk, six strikeouts in five innings pitched, needing just 53 pitches to get the win.
Alex Miller had three base hits for Moorefield, and five other hitter had multiple knocks. Miller, Tyson Arnold and Karson Reed doubled.
Moorefield (6-8) has a doubleheader at South Harrison on Saturday beginning at noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.