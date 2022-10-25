FROSTBURG — Ella Snyder recorded a double-double, and Mountain Ridge swept Allegany at home 3-0 on Monday in Frostburg.
The Miners won with scores of 25-18, 25-14 and 25-19.
Snyder racked up 12 digs, 11 service points, four kills and two aces; Avery Tipton finished with eight service points, seven assists and two digs; Kaitlyn Simpson tallied seven service points and three assists; and Mia DeCarlo notched 17 digs, six kills and six service points.
Mountain Ridge (12-2) is at Southern on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Maddi Ruhl led the Campers (8-7) with seven points, five digs, three kills and two aces. Kinsey Hostetler finished with 23 digs, four points and one ace. Anika Stylinski had eight assists with six digs, three points and one ace. Ada McFarland blocked two shots and had three kills.
Allegany is finished with the regular season. The Campers have a bye to the Class 1A West semifinals against an opponent TBD.
In the junior varsity match, Mountain Ridge won 2-1. Anne Baker scored 10 service points and Makayla Ziler tallied three for the Miners.
For the Allegany JVs, Mackenzie Monahan finished with eight points, four kills, four digs and an ace; Ava Strother ended with six points, three digs, six assists, two aces and a kill; and Leilani Morgret tallied five points, five kills, two aces and a dig.
Frankfort 3, Northern 1
ACCIDENT — Ady Taylor notched a double-double for Northern, but the Huskies fell to Frankfort on Monday night.
Frankfort took the first game, 25-20, and Northern leveled the tally by taking the second set 25-14, but the Falcons won the final two, 25-18 and 25-12, to win the match in four.
Taylor had 20 assists, 14 digs, five blocks and two aces; Braelyn Brenneman accounted for 10 blocks, seven kills and a dig; and Madison Seese had one ace, five kills, six blocks and three digs.
Stats for Frankfort were not provided.
In the JV game, the Huskies won, 25-17, 25-16. Northern was paced by Callie Pudlak with two kills, three digs and eight aces, and Natalie Reed with three kills, eight aces and four digs.
Northern hosts Southern on Thursday at 7 p.m.
