CUMBERLAND — Mountain Ridge swept Allegany High at Allegany College on Wednesday, sweeping the girls match 5-0 while winning the boys match 3-2.
In the girls singles matches, Bri Murphy swept Delaney Meadors 6-0 in both sets. Annabeth Hughes beat Andy Preaskorn 6-1 in both sets.
In doubles, Eliza Duncan and Kendall Kirkwood defeated Jordan Fletcher and Anna Hilderbrand 6-0, 6-3.
Ella Snyder and Emilee Ritchie defeated Mia Malamis and Adri Meadors 7-5, 6-4.
Issey Duncan and Marissa Greig beat Maya Hare and Sandra Cestero 6-1 in both sets.
The Camper girls fall to 5-6 on the season.
In the boys singles, Allegany's Jonathan Nelson swept Drew Haberlein 6-0 in both sets.
Clemente Diez of Mountain Ridge defeated Geronimo Stephens 6-1, 6-2.
In doubles, Chazz Imes and Sean Brady from the Campers beat Landon Shaw and Aiden Pirolizzi 6-3, 6-0.
Leif Sloan and James Chen of the Miners defeated Liam Mowbray and Riley McCutchen 6-2, 6-1.
James DeCarlo and Colton Wiegard from Mountain Ridge beat Eoin Mowbray and Jett Loar 6-1, 6-0.
The Camper boys drop their first match of the season and fall to 10-1.
Mountain Ridge heads to Accident on Thursday to face Northern at 4:30 p.m. Allegany hosts Northern at Allegany College on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
