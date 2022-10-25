FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge swept Allegany at home 3-0 on Monday in Frostburg.
The Miners (11-2) won with scores of 25-18, 25-14 and 25-19.
Maddi Ruhl led the Campers (8-7) with seven points, five digs, three kills and two aces.
Kinsey Hostetler finished with 23 digs, four points and one ace.
Anika Stylinski had eight assists with six digs, three points and one ace.
Ada McFarland blocked two shots and had three kills.
Allegany will next play in the second round of the playoffs. The opponent and date was not provided.
