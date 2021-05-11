FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge started its season off right against Allegany, with the boys winning 4-1 and the girls 5-1 at home on Monday.
The Miners and Campers split the boys first singles matches. Jonathan Nelson secured a point for Allegany with a double-bagel win over Connor Lewis, 6-0 6-0, in first singles. Mountain Ridge’s Casey Culler recovered after dropping the first set to beat Liam Brady, 2-6 6-2 6-4.
Mountain Ridge won all three boys doubles affairs.
The duo of Joey Oyer and Jacob Ritchie won a three-setter over Simmy Imes and Aidan Paulman, 6-2 1-6 7-5, in first doubles. Drew and Will Haberlein defeated Chase McKenzie and Matthew Lowery without dropping a game. John Blank and Dalton Reed won by forfeit.
In the girls match, the Miners went 2-0 on the singles side. Madi Werner topped Sofia Kucher, 6-2 6-1, and Rachel Jones dropped just one game in beating Eve Hutcherson, 6-0 6-1.
In first doubles, Mountain Ridge’s Abby Lent and Haley Llewellyn defeated Makenna Lowery and Lauren DeBlock, 6-1 6-3. Bri Murphy and Kendall Kirkwood secured another Miners point with a 6-0 6-2 win over Mia Malamis and Jordan Fletcher. Caydence Pennington/Eliza Duncan beat Kate Cornwell/Kinsey Hostetler, 6-1 6-4.
Mountain Ridge is at home against Keyser tomorrow at 4 p.m.
Allegany has a city matchup against Bishop Walsh at Allegany College on Friday at 4 p.m.
BW 6, Keyser 1
KEYSER, W.Va. — The Bishop Walsh girls won all but one singles match and swept the doubles to rout Keyser on the road Monday.
BW’s Grace Bearinger took the first singles matchup over Maddison Rhodes, 8-3. Mary Wolodkin beat Hannah Felton by the same score in second singles, and Ava DiNola was the Spartans’ other winner in beating Abigail Davis, 8-1.
Maddy Fisher secured Keyser’s lone point with an 8-5 victory over Haleigh Cromwell.
Wolodkin and Bearinger took first doubles by beating Rhodes and Hinkle, 8-3. In second doubles, Sarah Wharton and Sydney Bearinger won a nail-biter over Felton and Maddy Fisher, 8-6. Autumn Hoppert and Lydia Vassiliadi ran past Davis and Brenna Crites, 8-1.
BW faces Allegany on Friday.
Keyser is at Fort Hill today at 5 p.m.
