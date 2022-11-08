FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge advanced to the region finals with a 3-0 sweep over Fort Hill Monday evening in Frostburg.
“It’s a good start to the playoffs,” Mountain Ridge head coach Valery Broadwater said. “Fort Hill’s really improved a lot from the other two times we’ve played them. We just try to take one game at a time and try and play our game in attack mode. I felt like we did that to a point.”
The Miners (14-2) won with scores of 25-9, 25-17 and 25-15. The Sentinels (4-12) kept it close the final two sets, but were unable to prevent the sweep.
“We’re just young, and we haven’t had that opportunity to play with each other a lot,” Fort Hill head coach Becky Fradiska said. “I think that’s the difference in tonight, that extra step of experience.”
Mountain Ridge had home court advantage with the stands at least 90% full. Only one side of the bleachers was open, but the Miners’ fans showed up.
“It’s always an advantage playing at home,” Broadwater said. “Crowd was awesome. We always get a lot of support. That helps us with any kind of momentum or positive thinking. It’s always a good backup and support system.”
Mountain Ridge opened the first set on a 11-3 run. Several points were results of hustle plays and highlight-level saves by the Miners.
“I think this group I have hustles all the time,” Broadwater said. “They never give up on a ball and that’s always a very positive thing. There’s a lot of times when you think the ball’s gonna hit and it doesn’t. Hats off to us for hustling and not giving up on the ball.”
A 12-5 run by Mountain Ridge extended their lead to 21-8. They scored eight points off of Sentinels’ errors in the first set. An ace by Avery Tipton deflected off a Fort Hill player to win the set.
“The effort that we gave was incredible, but it didn’t even compare to what we’re capable of,” Fradiska said. “Especially in that first set, the intensity was like no other because we realized we were the underdogs going into this. We knew the intensity we had to come out ready to give. That’s what kept us going, after a while the energy started taking it away from us.”
The Sentinels got off to a fast start in the second set and led 5-0 early. Three points were scored off of Miners’ errors.
“I think once we got the nerves out of the first set, it allowed us to realize we’re just playing a regular volleyball game,” Fradiska said. “If we play our game, we can stay in this match.”
Mountain Ridge responded with an 8-2 run and led 8-7. The second set featured three lead changes and three ties. Fort Hill led 15-13 midway through, but the Miners responded with a 9-2 run and led 24-17. Facing set point, an error by the Sentinels completed the comeback for Mountain Ridge.
“Being on attack, transitioning from good defense into a power offensive set,” Broadwater said, “I think that helps us a lot.”
The Miners led early in the third set, but Fort Hill fought back. The Sentinels kept it within three points for most of the set. The biggest lead for Mountain Ridge was by four for most of the set until the final third of it.
That changed midway through when the Miners went on a 9-4 run to lead 24-15. During the run, Ella Snyder had three aces in a row late in the set that helped extend their lead.
“It was huge, I got after her a little bit because she lost two serves earlier,” Broadwater said of Snyder. “Our serving game is a very important part of our game.”
Facing match point, Tipton passed to Kendall Kirkwood for the kill. It won the set for Mountain Ridge and secured their spot in Wednesday’s region finals.
“We had a lot of girls that were off today,” Fradiska said. “Throughout the whole game, we didn’t have all of our players in. Just about everybody was a little off, we had people come off the bench and they did a great job. But I think player for player, we were off.”
For Fort Hill, Alysa Shoemaker finished with seven points, seven assists and two aces. Jovie Breitfeller had seven digs and four kills. Kearstyn Rice scored nine points.
“Alyssa and Jovie are always reliable, we know they’re gonna give their best effort all the time,” Fradiska said of the two. “The two of them have been a very consistent asset for us.”
For the Miners, Mia DeCarlo scored 13 points with nine digs, six kills and five aces. Snyder scored nine points with seven kills, seven digs and five aces.
“I think they come every night, we can count on that,” Broadwater said of DeCarlo and Snyder. “Everyone has a role on this team, most of the time they do pretty good to fulfill their role. That helps blend everything to a positive outcome.”
Kirkwood scored 10 points with six kills, three digs, two aces and a block. Tipton had 12 assists with eight digs, five points and two aces.
The Sentinels season comes to an end.
“I enjoyed coaching these girls,” Fradiska said. “They would listen and they would put together something we were working on. To see them do that and to see the excitement on their faces, all around I have a great group of girls. They have great personalities, they’re all very funny. The whole season was a memorable season.”
Mountain Ridge returns home on Wednesday for the Class 1A West Region 1 title game against Northern. The Huskies beat Allegany 3-1 on Monday.
“Not making mistakes and being on the attack,” Broadwater said of the keys to moving on. “The advantage is it’s gonna be played here, so that’s an advantage. Just coming out and playing our game.”
