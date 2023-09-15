FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge swept Keyser on Thursday, winning with scores of 25-21, 25-19 and 28-26.
Avery Tipton and Mia DeCarlo each recorded double-doubles for the Miners (3-1). Tipton finished with 23 assists, 10 digs, seven points and an ace.
DeCarlo added 16 kills, 16 digs, six points and four aces.
Reghan Sivic finished with 13 kills and three points.
Makenna Conway added 14 assists and Makayla Ziler had nine points and five digs.
For the Golden Tornado (3-4), Rylee Mangold recorded nine digs, four kills, an ace and a block.
Faith Hamric recorded six blocks and four aces.
Autumn Kerchner added six blocks and three kills.
Miley Portilo finished with 17 digs.
In the junior varsity game, the Golden Tornado swept the Miners.
Keyser won 25-21 and 25-18.
Kiya Kesner led the Tornado with nine aces, three assists, two digs and a kill.
Aubreigh Wilson led the Miners with eight points while Kealana Pua'auli scored seven points.
Mountain Ridge travels to play Salisbury on Monday.
Keyser heads to Fort Hill on Monday at 7 p.m.
Northern 3, Allegany 0
ACCIDENT — Northern swept Allegany on Thursday, winning with scores of 25-8, 25-17 and 25-19.
For the Campers, Ada McFarland recorded seven kills, one dig and a block.
McKenzie Monahan added eight digs and a kill.
Allison Leatherman finished with 10 assists.
For the Huskies, Ady Taylor recorded a double-double with 24 assists, 12 digs, three blocks, one ace and a kill.
Both middle hitters, Callie Pudlak and Maddie Kilduff, had seven kills and three blocks.
Allegany heads to Southern on Monday. Northern is at Bishop Walsh on Wednesday.
