HURLOCK — Mia DeCarlo nearly tallied a quadruple-double, as No. 7 Mountain Ridge swept second-seeded North Dorchester in the state quarterfinals on Friday.
With the 25-6, 25-13, 25-14 rout of North Dorchester (14-3), The Miners (12-6) will face No. 3 Bohemia Manor (15-2) in the semis at Harford Community College tomorrow at 5 p.m.
It’s Mountain Ridge’s first state semifinals appearance in school history.
Mount Savage won four state titles, all coached by Joanne Nickel, was a finalist five other times and a semifinalist three times. Westmar made two state semifinal trips (1991 and 2000) and Beall and Valley made one each in 1978 and 1984, respectively.
In Mountain Ridge’s win Friday, DeCarlo was the top server with 16 service points, adding eight aces, nine kills and eight digs.
Kaitlyn Simpson ended with a double-double at 11 service points and 10 assists with three aces, three digs and two blocks. Ella Snyder finished with 13 kills, seven service points, six digs and three aces. Kendall Kirkwood was good for seven service points, six digs, five kills, three blocks and two aces.
Bohemia Manor, champions of 1A East Region I, swept No. 6 Academy for College and Career Exploration (11-4) in its quarterfinal bout.
On the other side of the bracket, No. 8 Southern Carroll (10-7) upset top-seeded CMIT North (15-2), 3-0; No. 4 Williamsport (15-2) swept No. 5 Dunbar (13-3).
The winner of Mountain Ridge and Bohemia Manor will take on the victor of South Carroll and Williamsport for the 1A state championship on Thursday at 5 p.m.
