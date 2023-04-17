FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge swept visiting Northern on Monday, with the boys and girls both winning by 5-0 scores.
Bri Murphy and Annabeth Hughes each swept their singles matches 6-0. Murphy beat Shelby Mark and Hughes defeat Makayla Freeze.
In doubles, Kendall Kirkwood and Eliza Duncan beat Abi Weimer and Izz Knaup 6-1, 6-2.
Ella Snyder and Emilee Ritchie beat Emma Sheffield and Ami Sugihara 6-2, 6-0.
Issey Duncan and Marissa Gregg defeated Gillian Britian and Rebekah Mast 6-1, 6-0.
In the boys match, Drew Haberlein beat Finn Roche 6-3 in both sets while Clemente Diez swept Nathan Wakefield 6-0 in both sets.
In doubles, Aiden Pirolozzi and Landon Shaw beat Brayden Miller and Brice Roche 7-5, 6-2.
Leif Sloan and James Chen defeated Evan Baker and Jensen Wilt 6-2, 6-3.
Nik Barnes and James DeCarlo beat Hayden Gring and Jarrett Holliday 6-0, 6-1.
Mountain Ridge hosts Southern on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. Northern travels to play Bishop Walsh on Friday at 4 p.m.
