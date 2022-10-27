OAKLAND — Mia DeCarlo nearly accumulated a triple-double, and Mountain Ridge closed the regular season with a sweep of Southern on Wednesday night.
The Miners (13-2) won by set scores of 25-19, 25-23, 25-16.
DeCarlo finished with 12 digs, 11 points and nine kills; Ella Snyder tallied 15 kills, eight points and three aces; Avery Tipton racked up 16 assists and seven digs; and Kaitlyn Simpson added seven points and seven assists.
For Southern, Caroline Argabrite ended with three kills and three blocks; Lauryn Bishoff notched 11 assists and three blocks; Alexia Wolf chipped in six kills and two blocks; and Paige Rodeheaver boasted 19 digs.
Mountain Ridge won the junior varsity match, 25-27, 25-13, 15-11. Anne Baker had seven points and Macy Barth notched five for the Miners’ JVs (6-8).
The Rams’ junior varsity was paced by Addie Wilson with four aces and two kills and Madi Wolf with three assists and an ace.
Southern was at Northern on Thursday night. Mountain Ridge is finished with its regular season.
