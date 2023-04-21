FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge swept Southern on Thursday, the girls swept the Rams 5-0 while the boys won 4-1.
Bri Murphy won the only singles match played in the girls meet, defeating Julie Blunentrath 6-1 and 6-2. Annabeth Hughes won her match via forfeit.
In doubles, Ella Snyder and Emilee Ritchie swept Aru Amangeldi and Hailey Harvey while Issey Duncan and Marissa Greig swept Cadence Natividad and Sara Fredlock.
Both matches ended in 6-0 sweeps in each set.
Kendall Kirkwood and Eliza Duncan won their doubles match via forfeit.
In the boys match, Drew Haberline beat Michael Nazelrod 6-3, 6-6, 3-7 and 12-10.
Ben Nazelrod of Southern defeated James Chen 7-5 and 6-2.
Aiden Pirolozzi and Landon Shaw beat Shane Sisler and Charlie Buchanan 5-7, 6-1 and 10-6.
Leif Sloan and James DeCarlo swept Noah Ferguson and Brooks Mead 6-0 in both sets.
Nik Barnes and Colton Wiegand won their doubles match via forfeit.
The Miners host Keyser on Monday at 4 p.m. The Rams host Allegany on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.