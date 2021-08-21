FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge will host Meet the Squad Night on Wednesday, Aug. 25 at the stadium.
The Parade of Squads begins at 7 p.m., with all fall sports teams, including cheerleaders, Diamonds and band members, to be introduced during the two-hour event.
The event is free and everyone is encouraged to attend, support the student-athletes and meet the school’s coaching staff.
In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held in the school’s gymnasium.
