FROSTBURG — Tanner Lohnas scored twice, the second a tie-breaking strike with 10 minutes left, to lead Mountain Ridge past Allegany, 2-1, to improve to 10-1.
After exiting halftime with the score level at a goal apiece, Lohnas found the back of the net on an assist by Brady Gray with 10:33 remaining. Despite Alco’s best efforts at an equalizer, Mountain Ridge held on to top its county rivals to sweep the season series.
The Miners, who won their earlier meeting with the Campers, 2-0, outshot Allegany, 12-10. Allegany had one more corner kick, 4-3.
Allegany goalkeeper Chase Gray tallied eight saves, and Mountain Ridge keeper Eathan Ashenfelter made five.
Lohnas started the scoring with a goal with 8:21 left in the opening half, assisted by Sam Rose. Allegany evened the tally on an unassisted score with 2:01 left.
Mountain Ridge is at Clear Spring on Saturday at noon. Allegany hosts Frankfort today at 5:30 p.m.
The Miners won the junior varsity game 3-0.
Kevin Wagner, Owen Baker and Gavin Clayton accounted for the goals, with Landon Sweitzer and Ryan Piasecki providing assists. Steven Ness made 11 saves for Allegany, and Brycen Ritchie made one in the shutout.
Calvary 4 Highland View 2
HAGERSTOWN — Four different goal-scorers finished for Calvary, as the Eagles soared past Highland View, 4-2.
“It was very competitive,” Calvary head coach Wes Reed said. “We have not played them in years, and in the past they weren’t very competitive, but they had some pretty good athletes on the pitch tonight. It was a good test on the road.”
The win is Calvary’s ninth straight and the squad is unbeaten in the last 12 contests thanks to a tie.
Reed Jackson broke the scoreless bout 26:10 into the opening half, and Tristan Minnick and Isaac Scritchfield followed with tallies to give the Eagles a 3-0 halftime edge. Scritchfield assisted on Jackson’s and Minnick’s goals.
Highland View cut its deficit to 3-2 after Gustavo Lopes Souza garnered an unassisted score 8:30 into the second and a sunk a penalty kick two minutes later.
Luke Reed gave Calvary some breathing room with an unassisted score 13:50 after intermission, and the Eagles didn’t allow a goal the rest of the way to improve to 16-2-1.
Calvary outshot Highland View, 10-4, and had a 19-1 edge in corner kicks. Levi Carrington made two saves for the Eagles. Highland View had a different goalkeeper in each half, as Nehemiah Stein stopped three shots, and Digan Zei kept two out of goal.
Calvary is at Blair County Christian on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Walsh 1 Heritage Academy 0
HAGERSTOWN — Caio Zuben had the lone goal and Elijah Houdersheldt posted a shutout as Bishop Walsh outlasted Heritage Academy on Tuesday.
Zuben’s tally came at the 24:31 mark in the first half off a feed from Will Lapid.
Despite only finding the back of the net once, it wasn’t for a lack of effort, as the Spartans attempted 31 shots, with 18 of them going on goal.
Heritage goalkeeper Jason Leisinger made 17 saves, while Houdersheldt stopped four shots. BW led in corner kicks, 11-2.
Bishop Walsh hosts Fort Hill today at 4 p.m.
