FROSTBURG — Allegany opened to an early edge, but Mountain Ridge scored the next four goals unanswered to win 4-1 at home on Tuesday.
Avery Miller tallied the game’s first score unassisted with 29:05 left in the opening half. The Campers led until Sydney Snyder scored the first of her two goals on a penalty kick at the 18:21 mark, and she gave the Miners the edge five minutes later.
Reese Rizzo scored again right before halftime, making it 3-1 at the break, and Rizzo garnered a second goal with 32:18 left.
Mountain Ridge held a 15-6 edge in shots and 11-4 in attempts on goal. The Miners had more corners, 3-1. The Campers used two keepers, Shyla Taylor made seven saves and Lilliana Zembower made two. Lamberson stopped three shots for Mountain Ridge in goal.
On Miller’s score, she played a ball in the Mountain Ridge third, evaded a defenders’ challenge and slotted the ball past Miners keeper Bayleigh Lamberson.
Snyder’s penalty kick chance came via an Allegany handball. On her second goal, Isabella Robison won the ball in the midfield and took several touches before sending the ball to Snyder at the top left of the box. Snyder took a touch, turned and fired a low lining shot inside the far post for a 2-1 lead.
On Rizzo’s first goal, Robison delivered a pass from the midfield to Snyder who made her way through several Allegany defenders. Snyder found Rizzo cutting inside an outside backer from her outside striker position. Rizzo collected the service and fired a shot in the corner of the net.
In the second half’s lone score, Snyder flipped a ball over a defender as the keeper slid over to cut off her angle. Rizzo came in for a header around the penalty kick mark to send the score to 4-1.
Allegany (7-4-2) is at Southern today at 3 p.m. Mountain Ridge (9-2-1) hosts Northern tonight at 7 p.m.
Northern 5, Fort Hill 1
CUMBERLAND — Behind an Emma Hostetler hat trick, Northern flew past Fort Hill on Tuesday at Greenway Avenue Stadium.
Hostetler’s first score was unassisted with 33:56 on the game clock. The talented freshman striker put another one in the back of the net with 21:36 left in the first half, assisted by Ava Rankin, and tacked on one more with 5:57 remaining before halftime on a Kylee Barnes service.
Rankin made it 4-0, assisted by Hailey Wildeson, with 1:42 left before the intermission. Seventeen seconds later, Becky Mullenex gave Fort Hill its clean-sheet breaking tally unassisted.
Rankin tacked on one more score with 22 seconds on the game clock.
Northern led 5-1 at the intermission, and neither team scored during the second half.
The Huskies held a 35-2 advantage in shot attempts and 7-0 in corner kicks. Sentinels goalie Lindsey Ternent made 24 saves, and Northern keeper Ada White made one.
Northern (10-2) is at Mountain Ridge today at 7 p.m. Fort Hill is finished with its regular season slate.
Northern 4 Rockwood 1
ACCIDENT — Rankin pierced the goalmouth twice, and Northern scored three second-half goals to beat Rockwood on Friday.
The two teams were level at 1-1 at first half’s end, with Rankin providing an unassisted goal at the 33:01 mark and Finnleigh Gould tying the tally a little more than five minutes later.
McKenzie Upole broke the even scoreline with a goal, assisted by Kaylee Bowser, with 31:23 left in the contest. Alex Fike made it 3-1 on an unassisted goal with 23:56 on the game clock, and Rankin put the exclamation mark on the victory with a goal with 4:26 left.
Northern finished with a 9-6 edge in shot attempts and an 8-1 advantage in corner kicks. White made seven saves in goal for the Huskies, and Rockwood keeper Shakhia Conn made 14 stops.
Northern 3 Frankfort 1
SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Hostetler broke a one-all battle early in the second half, and Northern never looked back to top Frankfort on the road last Thursday.
The two squads were even at halftime after Frankfort’s Kendall Kelly scored with 9:21 left before the intermission, and Hostetler answered nearly three minutes later on an assist by Malea Fullerton.
Hostetler’s second goal, with 35:24 remaining in the contest, on an assist by Barnes proved to be the difference. Rankin tacked on an insurance tally with 28:31 left, assisted by Fullerton.
Northern had a 14-2 edge in shot attempts and took all six of the game’s corner kick opportunities. Frankfort keeper Marié Perdew made 21 saves to keep the Falcons in the game. White made one save in goal for Northern.
Frankfort (7-8) played at East Fairmont in the Class AA, Region II, Section 1 playoffs on Wednesday.
Allegany 4 Keyser 0
CUMBERLAND — Allegany scored four first-half goals, two of which came off the foot of Miller, to rout Keyser last Wednesday.
Kate Cornwell starred for the Campers with three assists.
Jordan Chaney was responsible for the first goal, scoring on an assist by Cornwell, with 38:33 on the game clock in the first half.
Miller garnered her first goal with 21:16 left, assisted by Chaney. Peyton Shartiger got in on the action with a goal, also assisted by Cornwell, with 13:10 left. Miller made it 4-0 with the second goal of the opening stanza, putting a Cornwell pass in the back of the net with 8:00 left.
The Campers took 24 of the game’s 25 shots and took all four corners. Keyser keeper Hadley Courtney made eight saves.
Bishop Walsh 5 Northern 4
CUMBERLAND — Bishop Walsh won a thriller over Northern thanks to a game-winning goal by Cathy Cessna in overtime last Tuesday.
Northern’s Rankin tied the contest at four goals each, assisted by Fike, with 10:15 left. But with 7:10 left in extra time, Cessna gave the Spartans the victory.
Ale Puerto tallied a first-half hat trick. Following a goal by Bowser for a 1-0 Huskies lead, Puerto followed with three unanswered goals at the 34:34, 31:41 and 9:00 marks.
Barnes pulled Northern within 3-2, scoring on an assist by Hostetler with 1:38 remaining before the intermission.
Hostetler scored Northern’s third goal unassisted with 37:27 left in the second half, and Puerto scored her fourth goal with 12:25 left.
Bishop Walsh outshot Northern, 13-12. Northern had more corners, 6-2. White made nine saves for the Huskies, and Bishop Walsh keeper Bailee Greise made eight stops.
Bishop Walsh (11-1) hosts Berlin Brothersvalley today at 4 p.m.
